Sex and the City returns but where is Samantha? 

'And just like that' is the title of the Sex and the City revival being launched by HBO Max and set to start production in New York this spring. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the show will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Charlotte York (Davis) as they navigate life and love in their 50's.

The stars released the announcement on social media last night, with a short teaser voiced over by Parker's signature opener "I couldn't help but wonder... where they all are now." The stars are all on board as executive producers, along with Michael Patrick King.

What fans can't help but wonder is how they are going to write sexy siren Samantha out of the storyline. Kim Cattrall had a famously catty relationship on the set of the show and has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the show.

In December, she appeared on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast, and talking about not wanting to star in the SATC movie, said

“I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me — ‘I work in a bank and I don't like this person and I don't like the hours, and I don’t like this and I do it so you just do it!’”

Sex and the City was created by Darren Star based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 book. The original series ran on HBO from 1998 until 2004.