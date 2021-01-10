Sunday TV Tips: Donncha puts the Allen family through their paces

— plus The Chieftains in concert; and Magnum PI reboot
Ireland's Fittest Family Donncha O'Callaghan with the Allens

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

GAA live TG4, 1.30pm

Live coverage from the latter stages of the Electric Ireland Minor Championships and the BGÉ Under 20 Hurling Championships.

Premiership rugby: Harlequins v London Irish, BT Sport, 3pm

FA Cup

Manchester City v Birmingham City; Chelsea v Morecambe, both 1.30pm, BBC Sport; Marine v Tottenham Hotspur, BBC Sport, 5pm.

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Episode Two of series 8 sees another set of four brand new families take on The Forest as they compete for two places in the quarter-finals. Derval O’Rourke’s Mileys from Kildare are up against Donncha O’Callaghan’s Allens from Tipperary, Anna Geary’s O’Neill’s from Meath and Davy Fitzgerald’s Codys from Kilkenny

The Way We Were: The Way We Shopped

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

A dive into the history of some of our most iconic stores and the way we shopped: from the era of the small local shop to the dawn of the mammoth Irish supermarket chains and the spectacular rise of a small Dublin clothing store called Penneys.

The Chieftains at Montreux

TG4, 9.30pm

The Chieftains Live at Montreux

The Chieftains stand alongside the likes of U2 and Van Morrison as icons of Irish music. This memorable 1997 concert from Montreux Jazz Festival draws to a close with 'Did You Ever Go A-Courtin' Uncle Joe', on which everyone gets a chance to solo, including Derek Bell on honky-tonk piano. Rapturous applause greets the assembled company and an encore inevitably results.

Magnum PI

L-R: John Hillerman in the original Magnum PI, Perdita Weeks as Higgins in the reboot

Sky One, 9pm

Fast action reboot of the 80s classic: In this episode, Higgins' job to repo a plane goes south when she and Magnum discover that it was being used by a drug cartel who opens fire at the plane, forcing them to crash land in the jungle, where they find a stowaway on board with a target on his back. In case you missed it, Jonathan Qayle Higgins III is now Juliet Higgins, who has her first date with Dr Ethan Shah in this episode.

