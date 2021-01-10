Five TV shows for the week ahead: Michael Collins' love letters, and the tale of two men's tax-inspired marriage 

... also a feature on a Cork farmer doing his bit for the birds, and a documentary on Dolly Parton 
Five TV shows for the week ahead: Michael Collins' love letters, and the tale of two men's tax-inspired marriage 

Let The Rest Of The World Go features  Matt Murphy and Michael O'Sullivan, on RTÉ One on Monday. 

Sun, 10 Jan, 2021 - 20:00
Des O’Driscoll

Monday: Let The Rest Of The World Go By 

 A documentary on Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan, the two friends who got married in order to get around the regulations on inheritance tax.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Tuesday: Inside Obama's White House 

Sandwiched between George Bush and Donald Trump, it's little wonder that Obama's time as US president is already being cast as an age of enlightenment. Episode two of the four-part documentary series shows him facing stiff resistance as he battles to extend state healthcare to more Americans.

BBC Four, 9pm

Wednesday: Scéalta Grá na hÉireann

New series looking at famous Irish love stories begins with the tragic tale of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan, and the 300 letters they exchanged before he was shot in Co Cork.

TG4, 8:30pm 

Thursday: Ear To The Ground 

Includes a segment on a tillage farmer in Co Cork who's doing his bit for biodiversity by creating a haven for birds.

RTÉ One, 7pm 

Friday: Dolly Parton - Here I Am 

 Excellent documentary on the singer who still manages to generate a huge amount of public affection on both sides of the Atlantic.

BBC Two, 9.10pm

Read More

Great reads for 2021: Twenty-one books to watch out for in the coming months 

More in this section

Saturday TV Tips: super powered eagles — and Amelia Earhart  Saturday TV Tips: super powered eagles — and Amelia Earhart 
Friday TV Tips: He's trending, he's on the Late Late — Donie O'Sullivan from Cahersiveen Friday TV Tips: He's trending, he's on the Late Late — Donie O'Sullivan from Cahersiveen
Larry Gogan: RTÉ radio legend remembered a year on by colleagues and fans Larry Gogan: RTÉ radio legend remembered a year on by colleagues and fans
Five TV shows for the week ahead: Michael Collins' love letters, and the tale of two men's tax-inspired marriage 

Sunday TV Tips: Donncha puts the Allen family through their paces

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices