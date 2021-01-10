Five TV shows for the week ahead: Michael Collins' love letters, and the tale of two men's tax-inspired marriage 

Monday: Let The Rest Of The World Go By

A documentary on Matt Murphy and Michael O’Sullivan, the two friends who got married in order to get around the regulations on inheritance tax.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Tuesday: Inside Obama's White House

Sandwiched between George Bush and Donald Trump, it's little wonder that Obama's time as US president is already being cast as an age of enlightenment. Episode two of the four-part documentary series shows him facing stiff resistance as he battles to extend state healthcare to more Americans.

BBC Four, 9pm

Wednesday: Scéalta Grá na hÉireann

New series looking at famous Irish love stories begins with the tragic tale of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan, and the 300 letters they exchanged before he was shot in Co Cork.

TG4, 8:30pm

Thursday: Ear To The Ground

Includes a segment on a tillage farmer in Co Cork who's doing his bit for biodiversity by creating a haven for birds.

RTÉ One, 7pm

Friday: Dolly Parton - Here I Am

Excellent documentary on the singer who still manages to generate a huge amount of public affection on both sides of the Atlantic.

BBC Two, 9.10pm