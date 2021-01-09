Saturday TV Tips: super powered eagles — and Amelia Earhart 

— Earhart touched down in Ireland and became the first woman to fly solo, non- stop across the Atlantic
Amelia Earhart - Cork Examiner Monday, May 23, 1932 

Sat, 09 Jan, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

GAA live, TG4, 1.30pm

Live coverage from the latter stages of the Electric Ireland Minor Championships and the BGÉ Under 20 Hurling Championships.

Rugby live, TG4, 7.15pm

PRO14 championship: Connacht v Munster

FA Cup

Arsenal v Newcastle United, BBC One, 5.30pm; Manchester United v Watford, BT Sport 8pm

Spider-Man: Homecoming

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Teen superhero Peter Parker tries to prove his worth by battling a winged criminal with a trade in stolen hi-tech weaponry. A slick reboot of the Marvel Comics superhero — this is the third iteration in 15 years. Stars Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland and Michael Keaton. 

Natural World: Super Powered Eagles

RTÉ 2, 8.30pm

The science behind the extraordinary abilities of eagles: the most powerful birds in the sky are capable of tackling enormous prey, spotting food at vast distances and soaring for miles on the wing. But how do they achieve this?

To find out, this film follows the dramatic story of a family of bald eagles, and bird specialist Lloyd Buck puts his trained golden eagle to the test in a series of remarkable experiments.

This is one I'll be using as a 'homeschool' nature lesson soon too. 

Expedition Amelia

Disney+ 

National Geographic’s Bob Ballard discovered the Titanic. Now he’s setting off for a remote Pacific island to solve another enduring mystery-the disappearance of Amelia Earhart.

Amelia Earhart
Amelia Earhart

The pioneering aviatrix shattered records in the air and broke barriers for women on the ground, becoming one of the most famous women in history. Then in 1937 she vanished. Can Ballard find her plane?

By the way, Earhart touched down in Ireland and became the first woman to fly solo, non-stop across the Atlantic. I had to check out our archives: yes the then Cork Examiner covered it but she shared the page with an agricultural show and a cup final!

