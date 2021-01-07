Irish company to bypass lockdown with video broadcast of latest Beckett instalment 

The exhortation that “the show must go on” has been deployed in countless circumstances but a pandemic is the ultimate challenge for even the most seasoned of theatrical troupers. It is a challenge that Gare St Lazare Players is doing its very best to embrace. The theatre company, comprising Judy Hegarty Lovett and her husband Conor, has been showcasing the work of Samuel Beckett for over two decades.

Arguably its most ambitious project has been its staging of Beckett’s novel How It Is, the first two parts of which were performed at the Everyman Theatre in Cork in 2018 and 2019. Now audiences are being given a sneak peek of Part 3 in a digital preview via a Zoom video broadcast.

The medium may be different but it also offers a wider platform, says artistic director Hegarty Lovett, speaking from her home outside Paris.

“Obviously, nothing beats going into a theatre and being with an audience directly. It is just a brilliant energy and we miss that, of course. But what the company has been good at over the last 20 years is touring internationally and interestingly, with the online work that we have been doing, that has continued to be possible. So, what we have noticed in terms of the bookings is they are not localised to one place, which is what a theatre would normally do — we are able to reach a bigger audience.”

The company’s recent performance of Title and Deed by Will Eno attracted bookings from countries such as South Africa, Mexico and India. “We were pleasantly surprised by that part of it,” says Hegarty Lovett.

The digital preview will look back on the making of How It Is, parts 1 and 2, and will also include a live performance of part 3 by Conor Lovett and Stephen Dillane, whose magnetic turns in the previous two parts were so memorable. They, along, with Hegarty Lovett and sound designer Mel Mercier will also discuss the work and take questions. Lovett and Dillane will be performing virtually from their homes in France and England, respectively. Remote rehearsals has had some benefits, says Hegarty Lovett.

“Ordinarily we would wait to be together but being online has made more regular rehearsals possible, which has been very good for Steve and Conor. Because we are going into six years working together, they have a shorthand now, a great ease and a good sense of each other. That has made the online rehearsals much easier. We will be giving 40-45 minutes live of part III — it is where we’re at so far with the third piece. We have been rehearsing that since March so the boys are ready now for an outing,” she laughs.

Judy Hegarty Lovett of Gare St Lazare.

For Hegarty Lovett, the medium of the performance may have changed but the company’s commitment to the work is stronger than ever, as is its determination to stay connected with audiences, hence the importance of the digital preview.

"It is a little window into the making, seeing where we are at, it is keeping a connection more than anything with our audience, rather than losing sight [of them] and waiting until all of this is over.”

The hope is that the company will perform all three parts of How It Is together at some point, although where and when has yet to be decided.

“We have the support of the Arts Council for that to happen and the Abbey Theatre has come in behind it as well, we are talking about that potentially for October/November of this year,” says Hegarty. “That will be a marathon piece. It will be wonderful to put all of them together.”

While the challenges faced by the theatre industry have been unprecedented, Hegarty Lovett says it has also strengthened co-operation across the community.

“We have probably been more in touch with other theatre-makers than ever before. I have a very strong sense of the theatre community, that we are discussing things together, sharing ideas. Because this is new territory for all of us, this kind of digital work, filming and being online. There is a lot to learn and a lot to share in terms of how to do that and how to do that well.”

Meanwhile, Hegarty Lovett says she and Conor cannot wait to return to their native city.

“We miss Cork very much — on many levels. Our families are there and we haven’t been able to come home for Christmas or any of that. I miss the city as well, and the Everyman. A friend sent me a picture of the Everyman, they still put a poster up for the show outside. I miss seeing that and just being in the building because we love the theatre itself and all of the team working there.”

The digital preview of How It Is by Samuel Beckett is presented by Gare St Lazare Ireland in association with The Everyman, supported also by The Coronet Theatre, London, who are co-producing the 2021 production of How It Is (Parts 1,2 and 3); Jan 9 and 10, tickets, €15.