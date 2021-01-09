Radio highlights: Bowie, new discoveries in dementia, a second chance in post-WWII Ireland

SATURDAY

Malairt Poirt le Muireann, 7pm, R na G

Sean-nós singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh brings forth an eclectic, yet accessible mix of folk musics from Ireland and all over the world.

New Knowledge, 9pm, Newstalk

Maurice Kelleher and Shaun O'Boyle meet researchers working in new ways to support people living with dementia, to better understand its causes, and to plan for a future where dementia is on the increase.

Music Without Borders, 9pm, BBC 2

Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti presents a primer to the wider world of music, looking Sigur Ros' Icelandic post-rock soundscapes, Malian sounds with Amadou and Mariam, and the legacy of Nigerian synth pioneer William Onyeabor.

SUNDAY

Radcliffe and Maconie, 7am, BBC 6

BBC pop radio veterans dedicate their weekend morning slot to the memory of David Bowie, including hits, session recordings, and archival interviews featuring the Thin White Duke.

The Lyric Feature, 6pm, Lyric FM

A repeat from 2018, 'Stranieri' tells the story of extraordinary European musicians who were recruited to the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra when it was founded in 1948, many of whom found refuge in the group after the trauma of World War II.

Spoken Stories: Independence, 7pm, RTÉ 1

The first of twelve half-hour stories commissioned by the state broadcaster as part of its commemoration of the Decade of Centenaries. This week: Wildlife, by Anne Enright, read by the author.

MONDAY

Niall Carroll's Classical Daytime, 10am, Lyric FM

Music from the heart of classical repertoire, including host Niall Carroll's Five in a Row of personal picks at midday.

How The Irish Shaped Britain, 8pm, BBC 4

Fergal Keane explores the influence of Irish emigrés and diaspora on the UK in the 20th and 21st centuries, looking at the historical relationship between Ireland and Britain, and the inherent Irishness at the heart of Britishness.

TUESDAY

First Class and Coach

The Alternative, 10pm, 2FM

Dan Hegarty opens his 2021 with a session from RTÉ Studio 8 - West Cork outfit First Class and Coach play tunes from their debut album. Also: a 1990 session from Dublin trio Shake, later known as Rollerskate Skinny.

Free Thinking: Autism, Film and Patterns, 10pm, BBC 3

Psychologist Simon Baron-Cohen joins cinema historians Bonnie Evans and Andrew Roberts in a discussion about how we understand autism in the medium, presented by Matthew Sweet.

WEDNESDAY

Jo Whiley, 7pm, BBC 2

2000s indie kiddies rejoice! Super-duo Smith and Burrows (Editors' Tom Smith and Razorlight's Andy Burrows) join Jo Whiley on the couch for a live session.

THURSDAY

Mystery Train, 7pm, Lyric FM

John Kelly helms another evening of the cult RTÉ favourite, bringing us through alternative, independent and archival sounds from all over the world.

FRIDAY

Sound Out, 9pm, Lyric FM

Ian McGlynn takes a look at the work of composer Stephen Elmas, through archive recordings of piano concerts featuring Howard Shelley, and violinist Frank Peter Zimmerman's interpretations of early 20th-century composition.

Late Junction, 11pm, BBC 3

Presenter Verity Sharp oversees a selection of the avant-garde and improvisational, including a DJ mix from US duo Divide and Dissolve, solo work from London free-improv legend Maggie Nichols, cosmic sounds from rural Senegal's Wau Wau Collectif, and modal roots music from a new compilation of South African jazz.