Irish musicians celebrate Nollaig na mBan with a special live-streamed gig

As the closures that have affected live events and festivals around the country look set to continue into 2021, Cork's Quiet Lights festival has joined the ranks of events heading online with a series of live-streamed gigs and performances over the course of the last few months.

The festival, specialising in providing musical performances in unusual locations around Cork City, holds special significance for Radie Peat, of Rough Trade-signed trad revivalists Lankum, and Waterford songwriter Katie Kim.

In 2018, the pair performed a stunning collaborative gig to close out that year's weekender in the environs of Griffith College Cork's chapel that's still being talked about.

The timing was also poetic - Kim was about to relocate to the US, where she'd support Lankum on their early-2020 US tour, shortened by the initial Covid outbreak in the country.

Finding themselves back in Ireland as circumstances continued to change worldwide, they suddenly found themselves in the position to resume their collaboration.

It's a product of the times: the pair have worked closely together on songs and arrangements, yet remained largely in quarantine, with the exception of an appearance on balladeers The Mary Wallopers' Halloween live-stream (streaming below).

Nollaig na mBan is upon us, and tonight, we get to see the next stage of this collaboration in a special live stream.

The pair come together with members of psychedelic outfit Percolator, including drummer Eleanor Myler, and Lankum producer John "Spud" Murphy, to perform original songs, and unique arrangements of songs both traditional and contemporary.

Joining them on visuals will be Cork-based filmmaker and performance artist Vicky Langan, helping map a certain collision of influences, ideas, and incisive voices from the edge of Ireland's burgeoning independent music community.

The gig goes out tonight at 8pm to ticketholders, and will be available for 48 hours after broadcast - tickets €13.66 (including booking fee) are available via Eventbrite.