Wednesday TV Tips: Celebrate Nollaig na mBan with an all-female music performance

Body Brothers

RTÉ Jr and RTÉ 2

various times during the day

Body Brothers learn about animals

This is a second series of the popular facts-through-fun show. The first was about the body and this one is about animals.

They make up their own animal dances. Cian sees for himself the strength of a giraffe’s wobbly wobbler tongue and Auntie B shows us why giraffes have such big hearts! Cian is surprised by the 'biggest lizard' in Fota Wildlife Park and Cormac discovers that some lizards can grow a new tail.

Oíche na mBan

TG4, 8.30pm

It's the Feast of the Epiphany today — which is definitely better known locally as Women’s Little Christmas or Nollaig na mBan (though NEVER 'little women's Christmas'!)

This is a Nollaig na mBan special featuring a mix of performances from an eclectic blend of top female music artists including Bronagh Gallagher, Heather Small, Sibéal, Lisa McHugh, Ríoghnach Connolly, Una Healy, Gráinne Holland and Lumiere.

League Cup

Manchester United v Manchester City

Sky Sports, 7.45pm

The Truth About Boosting Your Immune System

BBC One, 9pm

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed our immune system centre-stage.

It's never been more important to us - but how much do we all really know about how to keep it strong?

In this programme, Dr Ronx Ikharia, an emergency medicine doctor, delves into the latest science to find out what we can all do to make our immune system as healthy as possible.

And there may be a surprising truth — for many of us, 'boosting' our immune system is the last thing we should be doing.

Martin McGuinness: I Fought, I made Peace, I made Politics

TG4, 9.30pm

Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness

A look at the life and legacy of Martin McGuinness, a major historical figure in the relationship between Ireland and Britain and a global figure on the international landscape of conflict resolution as he journeyed from IRA man to peacemaker.