Sunday TV Tips: Remember when a 'praycation' was a top holiday option? 

Premier League action features Newcastle United v Leicester City (ko 2.15pm) and Chelsea vs Manchester City (ko 4.30pm, both Sky Sports).
Series eight of this ultra-competitive fitness and teamwork challenges competition kicks off this evening.
Sixteen families compete: this week it’s the Thompsons from Wicklow, battling it out against the Doyles from Longford, the O’Rourkes from Galway and the Mahoneys from Wexford.
We’ll have to wait until autumn 2021 for another full run of GBBO — so make the most of tonight’s special edition, as Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood reunite to get the New Year’s celebrations started in the famous white tent. Joining them are former contestants Helena and Henry from 2019, Nancy from 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul, all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title.
First of three in new docuseries, this examines our Irish national identity as seen through the everyday lives of ordinary people since the official formation of the State in 1937.
This episode revisits the rise and fall of the Irish holiday resort. Memories of the advent of British-style holiday ‘camps’ and the rise of ‘praycations’ as the pilgrimage to Lourdes became our number one dream holiday choice in the 1950s and the 1960s. Mike Murphy and Maurice Pratt are among the guests.
Ten new episodes of this quirky one which first premiered in September.
From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities.
New guests include Ginnifer Goodwin, Alan Tudyk, D’Arcy Carden, Oliver Hudson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jack McBrayer, Kevin Smith, Aisha Tyler, Ben Schwartz, Sherri Shepherd, Penn & Teller, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Feldman, Roy Choi, Brenda Song, Mayim Bialik, Margaret Cho, Molly Ringwald, Chris Colfer, Jason Ritter, and Tig Notaro.