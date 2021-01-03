Sunday TV Tips: Remember when a 'praycation' was a top holiday option? 

Sport

Premier League action features Newcastle United v Leicester City (ko 2.15pm) and Chelsea vs Manchester City (ko 4.30pm, both Sky Sports).

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Ireland's Fittest Family: the Mahoneys from Wexford

Series eight of this ultra-competitive fitness and teamwork challenges competition kicks off this evening.

Ireland's Fittest Family: the O’Rourkes from Galway

Sixteen families compete: this week it’s the Thompsons from Wicklow, battling it out against the Doyles from Longford, the O’Rourkes from Galway and the Mahoneys from Wexford.

The Great New Year Bake Off

Channel 4, 7.40pm

We’ll have to wait until autumn 2021 for another full run of GBBO — so make the most of tonight’s special edition, as Noel Fielding, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood reunite to get the New Year’s celebrations started in the famous white tent. Joining them are former contestants Helena and Henry from 2019, Nancy from 2014, and 2018 winner Rahul, all hoping to impress the judges with their skills and creativity and take home the coveted Festive Star Baker title.

The Way We Were

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

First of three in new docuseries, this examines our Irish national identity as seen through the everyday lives of ordinary people since the official formation of the State in 1937.

The Way We Were with Mike Murphy

This episode revisits the rise and fall of the Irish holiday resort. Memories of the advent of British-style holiday ‘camps’ and the rise of ‘praycations’ as the pilgrimage to Lourdes became our number one dream holiday choice in the 1950s and the 1960s. Mike Murphy and Maurice Pratt are among the guests.

Earth To Ned

Disney+

Ten new episodes of this quirky one which first premiered in September.

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities.

Earth to Ned: Bindi Irwin and Ned with Robert Irwin

New guests include Ginnifer Goodwin, Alan Tudyk, D’Arcy Carden, Oliver Hudson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jack McBrayer, Kevin Smith, Aisha Tyler, Ben Schwartz, Sherri Shepherd, Penn & Teller, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Feldman, Roy Choi, Brenda Song, Mayim Bialik, Margaret Cho, Molly Ringwald, Chris Colfer, Jason Ritter, and Tig Notaro.