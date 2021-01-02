Saturday TV Tips: Tommy Tiernan has some questions

— or catch a young Dumbledore followed by a Bond movie
Saturday TV Tips: Tommy Tiernan has some questions

Tommy Tiernan

Sat, 02 Jan, 2021 - 09:30
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Premier League action features Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (kick off, 12.30pm) and West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (ko 8pm, both BT Sport).

Meanwhile, rugby action from the PRO14 Championship features Leinster v Connacht followed by Ulster v Munster (TG4, 8pm).

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Jude Law as Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 2
Jude Law as Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts 2

One for JK Rowling fans. A young Albus Dumbledore asks Newt Scamander for help — tries to scupper a wicked sorcerer's plans. Fantasy adventure, starring Zoë Kravitz, Jude Law, Johnny Depp, Eddie Redmayne and Katherine Waterston.

Skyfall

RTÉ 2, 9pm

It's still the 'holidays' so you've gotta have a Bond movie.

Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva in Skyfall. Sony Pictures
Javier Bardem as Raoul Silva in Skyfall. Sony Pictures

James Bond hunts the mastermind behind a terrorist attack on MI6, and discovers a former agent with revenge in mind. Action thriller, starring Daniel Craig and an excellently wicked Javier Bardem villain.

The Tommy Tiernan Show

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

A brand new series starts today and Tiernan has really made this improv, no-prep format his own over the previous four seasons. He is genuinely curious about his mystery guests and reveals hidden depths — his own and those of guests — with his probing questions.

The Usual Suspects

TG4, 11.05pm

"The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist."

Five criminals brought together in a line-up discover that a legendary crime lord — Keyser Söze — has plans for them. Thriller, starring Gabriel Byrne, Kevin Spacey, Benicio Del Toro and Kevin Pollak.

Wine with Leslie: A top beer to enjoy with curry chips or a spice burger

