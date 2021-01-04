Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Old Tom's Almanac of predictions for 2021 

January

Britain announces it is ‘Taking Back Control of Music’ by discontinuing CD manufacture, a music format it describes as “more Brussels than Bradford”.’ “We led the world into the digital age and we shall lead the world out of it,” Boris declares. People’s vast collections are now worthless. “They were my pension,” cries a listener on Liveline. “Sure,” says Joe, “and you had them alphabetised and everything!”

February

The government’s ‘Solo Valentine’ venture backfires badly. The idea that couples would safely celibate Valentine’s day by eating separately in different restaurants, communicating via Skype, has unintended consequences. “Once the vino flowed, and I was dressed up, and out, well ya know yerself,” says a listener on, yes you’ve guessed it. ‘The Biggest Wife Swap in History’ says one paper.

March

China’s offer to stage this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Wuhan, now advertising itself as the ‘Safest Town on the Planet’ is described in government circles as “insensitive and unhelpful”. Why seven government ministers and 22 back benchers need to travel to Wuhan for a week to deliver its rebuke remains a mystery.

April

White House sources reveal that ex-President Trump has still not left the White House, despite exhaustive searches and the ex-raying of several walls. A clearly exacerbated spokesman confirms his tweets are still coming from “somewhere close to the Oval Office!”

May

A leading streaming company announces a new, controversial, ‘pay to stream’ service whereby young, emerging bands must pay to have their songs steamed. “It’s an investment in their future,” says a company spokesperson, “a statement of their self-belief.” He describes the fact that one young band were ruined by an “unexpected hit” as “unfortunate”, but adds “we did help them sell their instruments”.

June

Two people emerge from a cave in Castleisland, Co Kerry, where it seems they have been hiding since the H1N1, Swine Flu Virus of 2009. Hearing the current news they return to the cave, taking with them an RTÉ film crew and several locals.

July

The Government announces its ‘Get in The Sea’ campaign to promote mental health, and physical wellbeing. There are mixed results with posters being defaced and irate listeners calling Joe with lists of people, mostly government ministers, that they’d love to see ‘Get in the f****g Sea.’

August

Peter Jackson’s Beatles: Get Back documentary causes mass hysteria with its footage of the Beatles being young and having the craic. “Will we ever be that happy again?” people cry. Suddenly terrified that there are only two Beatles left Boris announces plans for Paul and Ringo to be taken to a secure and safe facility. “We are taking back our past,” he adds. When David Attenborough questions the wisdom of all this he too is placed in the van.

September

Glastonbury is controversially held in Wuhan where it is headlined by Van Morrison and Eric Clapton. Trump tweets ‘I told you this would happen!’ from a still unknown location in the White house.

October

The World tour of British band The Vaccines collapses in disarray. It emerges there are actually 11 bands touring under that name and none of them contain any actual members of the original band. A band member admits, “We just couldn’t keep up with demand. Once you say ‘The Vaccines are coming’, queues form! Then we met this Irish guy, said he’d managed showbands. 'Leave it with me,' he’d said, and 'put on this outfit'.”

November / December

Governments world-wide announce the temporary abolishment of November and the arrival of a new 61-day December. “It’s the best month, let’s give people more of it,” says Stephen Donnelly. It coincides with final demise of the Covid-19 virus in the population and reopening of all venues, hotels, bars and air travel. It is announced that during this time all venues will run double shifts with gigs now taking place around the clock. “There’s a lot of happiness to catch up on,” says he.

Airlines also announce free trips where you just fly around for a bit saying, “ can’t believe I’m on a plane”. Night classes are established to help people get used to being around other people again. The best-selling T shirt of 2021 becomes “I’m not Crying! You’re Crying!’ President Biden announces he is turning off the wi-fi in the Whitehouse: “It’s a drag,” he says, “but if it flushes him out!” Britain announces it is banning all skilled foreign players from entering the UK. “We are taking back our ball',” announces Boris.