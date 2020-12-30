How was it for you? Irish Examiner writer Marjorie Brennan selects her highlights of 2020 

Albums:

With Folklore, Taylor Swift delivered the perfect lockdown album, a character-driven triumph of musical storytelling, while doing wonders for the Aran jumper industry. My Tears Ricochet was my standout among a faultless roster. As if that wasn’t enough, she dropped a Christmas surprise for fans with follow-up Evermore. The track Marjorie initially appealed for obvious reasons, but it is truly a masterpiece, a beautiful and heartbreaking tribute to her late grandmother, an opera singer whose vocals feature at the end of the song.

Books:

As many people took refuge in their to-be-read pile, it was a busy year for books, if not book launches. A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ní Ghríofa has taken all the prizes, and deservedly so — one for the ages. Writers and Lovers by the US writer Lily King was perceptive, funny and moving. Dear Reader: The Comfort and Joy of Books by Cathy Rentzenbrink was a timely and expertly-rendered meditation on books as a life-affirming essential.

Theatre:

In retrospect, the stage adaptation of Samuel Beckett’s novel Watt at Cork’s Everyman Theatre in early March took on a whole new significance, as it became the venue’s last live production before lockdown. Barry McGovern gave a typically wonderful performance in what seemed like fittingly Beckettian circumstances. However, the Everyman kept the lights on, with various streamed performances later in lockdown, including the Listen by Ear audio productions. Corcadorca were quick to adapt to circumstances, with their socially-distanced al-fresco play Contact, performed in residential green areas around Cork city. It was a surreal, poignant and life-affirming reminder of the importance of culture and community.

Television:

The small screen was the source of much of our entertainment this year, and streaming platforms, with their wealth of content, old and new, reaped the benefits. Comfort and escapism were the prime movers for me, and much-needed fun for all the family was provided by the long-running and whip-smart shows Brooklyn 99 and Modern Family on Netflix. The streaming platform also scored a hit with The Queen’s Gambit, the luminescent Anya Taylor Joy delivering a compelling performance in a show that managed to make chess look sexy. Even better second time around was the Danish political drama Borgen, which Netflix is set to revive for a fourth season. On BBC, Steve McQueen’s stunning film anthology Small Axe brought cinematic scope to the stories of black lives in London. At home, TG4 delivered a slate of varied and interesting shows, proving that a quality reality show is not an oxymoron, with thought-provoking programmes such as Turas Bóthair and Dúiseacht. The Irish station also had the most entertaining Twitter account by a country mile.

Radio:

Lyric FM has always drawn a loyal following of fans, with much-loved shows including Marty in the Morning, and Movies and Musicals with Aedín Gormley on Saturdays, but it really came into its own this year, providing a calming soundtrack to the stresses and strains of lockdown and respite from the constant Covid bulletins.

What I missed the most:

It’s hard to know where to start. Theatre, all of it. The buzz that the Cork Midsummer Festival brings to the city with its eclectic line-up of events. Live at the Marquee. The West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry. A summer of big-screen blockbusters including Bond, the return of Maverick from Top Gun and Wonder Woman 1984. Browsing in bookshops and the Crawford Art Gallery. Cork City Ballet’s November show. Christmas carol singing and pantos. The loss has been huge but the appreciation never greater.

Most looking forward to:

Fingers crossed, a rescheduled Crowded House at Live at the Marquee in June.