New Year's Eve TV Tips: Let's shake off 2020 with Mrs Brown, Rocky, or Graham Norton

Mrs Browns Boys New Year Special

RTÉ One, 9.10pm

Mrs Brown needs some santatiser

A terrible crime. Burglars get their hands on a family heirloom after breaking into Winnie’s house but Mrs Brown won’t stand for this nonsense — she’s determined to find the perpetrators.

Creed

RTÉ 2, 9.20pm

[and it's over by 11.45 so you have time to get ready to shake off 2020 and ring in 2021]

The son of a heavyweight boxer who died in the ring seeks to follow in the footsteps of the father he never knew. He goes in search of Rocky Balboa — his father's old rival-turned-best-friend. Rocky agrees to train the young fighter for a shot at the title, but the aging champ is facing challenges of his own. Stars Michael B Jordan.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.25pm

Auld acquaintances: Tom Hanks will be back on Graham's New Year's Eve Show - pictured here in 2019

Countdown festivities with Tom Hanks, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jessica Chastain. With a performance of Crying at the Discotheque from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Fáilte 2021

TG4, 11.30pm

Dáithí Ó Sé, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and friends welcome 2021 with a special musical gathering from Dingle in County Kerry — Pauline Scanlon & the Whileaways, Fidil, Cormac Begley, Séamus Begley & family, Emma Ní Fhioruisce, Megan Nic Ruairí, Johnny Óg Connolly, Máírtín Tom Sheáinín, Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, The Hot Toddies; and Éamonn Mac Donnacha.