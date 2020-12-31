New Year's Eve TV Tips: Let's shake off 2020 with Mrs Brown, Rocky, or Graham Norton

— and welcome 2021 with a musical gathering in Dingle
New Year's Eve TV Tips: Let's shake off 2020 with Mrs Brown, Rocky, or Graham Norton

Donogh Hennessy, Jeremy Spencer, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich ring in the new year on TG4: Fáilte 2021

Thu, 31 Dec, 2020 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

Mrs Browns Boys New Year Special

RTÉ One, 9.10pm

Mrs Brown needs some santatiser
Mrs Brown needs some santatiser

A terrible crime. Burglars get their hands on a family heirloom after breaking into Winnie’s house but Mrs Brown won’t stand for this nonsense — she’s determined to find the perpetrators.

Creed

RTÉ 2, 9.20pm

[and it's over by 11.45 so you have time to get ready to shake off 2020 and ring in 2021]

The son of a heavyweight boxer who died in the ring seeks to follow in the footsteps of the father he never knew. He goes in search of Rocky Balboa — his father's old rival-turned-best-friend. Rocky agrees to train the young fighter for a shot at the title, but the aging champ is facing challenges of his own. Stars Michael B Jordan. 

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.25pm

Auld acquaintances: Tom Hanks will be back on Graham's New Year's Eve Show - pictured here in 2019
Auld acquaintances: Tom Hanks will be back on Graham's New Year's Eve Show - pictured here in 2019

Countdown festivities with Tom Hanks, Emily Blunt, Jamie Dornan and Jessica Chastain. With a performance of Crying at the Discotheque from Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Fáilte 2021

TG4, 11.30pm

Dáithí Ó Sé, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh and friends welcome 2021 with a special musical gathering from Dingle in County Kerry — Pauline Scanlon & the Whileaways, Fidil, Cormac Begley, Séamus Begley & family, Emma Ní Fhioruisce, Megan Nic Ruairí, Johnny Óg Connolly, Máírtín Tom Sheáinín, Séamus & Caoimhe Uí Fhlatharta, The Hot Toddies; and Éamonn Mac Donnacha. 

Read More

Stars of Mrs Brown's Boys give Meath teen 'unforgettable' birthday surprise

More in this section

A promoter, a gallery director, and other key people from the arts world offer their take on 2020 A promoter, a gallery director, and other key people from the arts world offer their take on 2020
New Year's Eve classics: Six monster tracks from Sir Henry's and beyond  New Year's Eve classics: Six monster tracks from Sir Henry's and beyond 
SHOWBIZ Pogues Fairytale Of New York tops chart of most-played Christmas songs
New Year's Eve TV Tips: Let's shake off 2020 with Mrs Brown, Rocky, or Graham Norton

David Attenborough to return to BBC with a second series of Dynasties

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices