Monday TV Tips: Who do you think has the fittest family?

Ireland's Fittest Family celeb special plus Tomb Raider afterwards
Katie and Ruby Walsh and family

Mon, 28 Dec, 2020 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City, 3pm; Everton vs Manchester City, 8pm, both Premier Sports.

Ireland’s Fittest Family Celebrity Special 2020

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Four celebs and their families go head to head at the new Fittest Family HQ in County Wicklow. They’re competing to win €10,000 for their chosen charity. Jockey Katie Walsh is accompanied by her brother jockey, Ruby Walsh, sister in law jockey Nina Carberry and her brother in law TV presenter and influencer James Kavanagh is accompanied by his partner William Murray and his niece and nephew Sarah and Séan Mulligan.

Team Kavanagh on Celebrity Ireland's Fittest Family

Senator Lynn Ruane taks part with her partner Paul Walsh, and her cousins Mick Ruane and Garry Elliot. And John Sharpson (Múinteoir John) participates with his brothers Donal and Eamonn Sharpson and his cousin Sorcha Keniry

Tomb Raider

RTÉ 2, 9.15pm

Heiress Lara Croft sets out for Hong Kong to search for her father who has disappeared. She crosses paths with mercenaries along the way. Stars Alicia Vikander.

