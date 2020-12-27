Sunday TV Tips: Baz searches for Fungie

And it's Thorsday — action with the Avengers: Infinity War
Fungie the Dingle dolphin in his heyday. Pic: Graham Murphy

Sun, 27 Dec, 2020 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion, 4.30pm, Sky Sports; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

Rugby PRO14 Championship

Connacht v Ulster TG4, 7.15pm

Fungie’s Kingdom

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

The disappearance of Fungie the dolphin from Kerry waters a few months ago captured the nation.

Baz Ashmawy searches for Fungie

Fungie disappeared almost as mysteriously as he had arrived 37 years previously so Baz Ashmawy headed to Dingle to investigate further.

Avengers: Infinity War

RTÉ 2, 9pm

The worst fears of Earth's mightiest heroes are realised when the spacefaring warlord, Thanos, obtains a number of Infinity Stones. These are powerful gems, that when brought together, grant the holder the power of a god. The Avengers, old and new, must team up to stop the most dangerous threat they have ever faced. With Robert Downey Jnr, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson.

