St Stephen's Day TV Tips: Take a (second) chance on me — feelgood musical Mamma Mia 2

Racing from Leopardstown

RTÉ2, 1pm

The first of four days’ live racing coverage of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival including the feature race the Racing Post Novice Steeplechase.

Premier League

Leicester City v Manchester Utd, 12.30pm BT Sport; Arsenal v Chelsea, 5.30pm, Sky Sports; Manchester City v Newcastle Utd, 8pm, BT Sport and Premier Sports.

Rugby PRO14 Championship

Munster v Leinster Sky Sports, 7.35pm and TG4 at 9.30pm

Dunkirk

BBC One, 9.05pm

Allied soldiers from Belgium, Britain and France are surrounded by the German Army and face a tense wait for evacuation during a WWII battle in France.

Cillian Murphy in Dunkirk

Stars Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Irish actors Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

RTÉ One, 9.45pm

Musical comedy with Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep and Cher.

Cats

Sky Cinema

You might have heard some things about this. Here’s your chance to see for yourself if this is the catastrophe the critics said it was or if it’s purrrfect. Stars a furmidable cast: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.