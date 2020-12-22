Prepare to sob: Irish musicians around the world join together for poignant Christmas song

If you’re looking for a cathartic cry at Christmas, this video will cause those tears to fall.

A group of Irish musicians and songwriters scattered across the globe have joined forces to send a festive greeting to the wider Irish diaspora. Some of those involved are unable to get home to Ireland this Christmas.

London-based musical theatre artist and songwriter Caroline Kay sings I’ll Be Home For Christmas. She is joined throughout the video by special guests including Elle León in Barcelona, Niall “Swimmers” Jackson in London, Lynda Cullen in Germany, Emma Langford in Limerick and acclaimed fiddle player Danny Diamond in Minnesota.

Commissioned by To Be Irish and coordinated by Emma Langford, If Only In My Dreams is a tribute to the joy of coming home during the festive season, and to the memories we cherish of Christmases gone by.

A new online platform which will run until New Year’s Eve is calling on Irish people around the world to share and swap their special memories of Irish Christmases and celebrate many of the things we love about being Irish.

The online programme includes Irish music, culture, performances, community engagement and collective spirit from home and abroad, with over 190 events across the globe.