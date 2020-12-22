Tuesday TV Tips: Green jersey glory for Sam Bennett

Tour 2020 & Sam Bennett

TG4, 8pm

A look back on the Carrick on Suir man's exceptional success on the Tour de France 2020 when he became only the 6th Irish rider to win a stage and only the second Irish Rider to win the famous Green Jersey since Sean Kelly's success in 1989.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

BBC One, 7.55pm

A slick reboot of the Marvel Comics superhero — this is the third iteration in 15 years. Stars Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr and Michael Keaton. Peter Parker battles a winged criminal with a trade in stolen high-tech weaponry.

England - League Cup

Arsenal v Manchester City, 8pm, Sky Sports

After We Collided

Amazon Prime

Last year, the film After, based on the first in a series of young adult novels by Anna Todd, went down a treat with audiences and a sequel was quickly ordered.

After We Collided with Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Tessa Young

This time, young lovers Hardin and Tessa are no longer together. As he falls into bad habits, she lands the job of her dreams and attracts the attentions of her handsome co-worker — although she can't get Hardin out of her mind. Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Tessa Young play the photogenic couple.