Ten family films to cosy up with this Christmas

Elf

Rent on Amazon Prime, Youtube, or Google Play

For many, Christmas isn’t complete without rewatching Will Ferrell’s comedic portrayal of everyone’s favorite overgrown elf. The tale of Buddy the elf traveling from his home in the North Pole to New York City to meet his father is often listed as one of the best Christmas movies of all time, inspiring a musical, an animated series, and often being cited as one of Ferrell’s best performances.

The Polar Express

Rent on Amazon Prime or watch on Sky One on December 23

This magical 2004 animation based on Chris Van Allsburg’s bestselling children’s book has become a modern-day Christmas classic. Follow Tom Hanks’ many characters on their life-changing train journey to the North Pole, where they learn about friendship, faith, and what it means to truly believe.

Home Alone

Watch on Disney+ or on RTÉ One on Christmas Day

Macaulay Culkin became a household name after starring as the clever Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, one of the most-watched Christmas movies of all time. The success of the first film, about the mischief the eight-year-old gets up to after his family accidentally leaves him home alone at Christmas, spawned numerous sequels. However, Culkin only returned for Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, which some fans love even more than the original. Make sure to keep an out for a certain US president in the second film.

White Christmas

Rent on Amazon Prime or watch on Channel 4 on December 20, or on More4 on Christmas Day

Bing Crosby’s legendary crooning is just one reason to make sure you add this festive 1954 classic to your list this season. White Christmas is as much a story about love as it is friendship and respect, as army buddies and successful song-and-dance act Bob Wallace (Crosby) and Phil Davis (Danny Kaye) travel to Vermont to chase down a beautiful sister act (Rosemary Clooney and Vera Allen). Once they get there, they even end up working to save the livelihood of their old commander (Dean Jagger), with plenty of singing and dancing along the way of course.

Angela’s Christmas Wish

Watch on Netflix or on RTÉ One on Christmas Day

The anticipated sequel to Frank McCourt’s successful 2018 animation Angela’s Christmas is here. Written by McCourt, the Pulitzer Prize winner behind Angela’s Ashes, and narrated by his brother Malachy McCourt, this heartwarming children’s movie is a tender tale about a determined little Limerick girl who tries to reunite her family for Christmas. The voices of Ruth Negga, Jared Harris, and Catriona Balfe also star.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Watch on Netflix

This one is also also a new release, which has received rave reviews and a 92% positivity rate on Rotten Tomatoes since its November 2020 release. Forest Whitaker stars in this energetic and thoughtful modern musical about a betrayed toy-maker who finds new hope in life after meeting his kind and joyful granddaughter (played by 11-year-old newcomer Madelin Mills).

It’s a Wonderful Life

It's A Wonderful Life.

Watch on Amazon Prime or on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve

Frank Capra’s legendary Christmas classic has been held in the highest regard since its 1946 release, recently being named the 11th greatest American film of all time by the American Film Institute. If you have yet to watch the Academy Award-nominated adventures of George Bailey (James Stewart), make sure to add it to the list.

The Santa Clause

Watch on Disney+

Though Tim Allen probably never saw himself as a holiday movie icon, The Santa Clause trilogy shot him to Kris Kringle stardom, earning over $470 million and two number one slots at the box office. The humorous adventures of Scott Calvin, who unwillingly becomes Santa Claus after an unfortunate roof-related accident, have been beloved since the original film’s 1994 release. All three films are ones that the adults will enjoy just as much as the kids.

The Grinch

Watch on Netflix

It doesn't matter which version of the Grinch you prefer to watch every year, be it the original 1966 cartoon, Jim Carrey’s 2000 live-action performance, or the most recent computer-animated version released in 2018. Either way, the evolution of the grumpy creature with a heart two sizes too small is always a must-watch during the festive season. With a run-time of only 26 minutes, the original How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is especially worth a quick viewing and is available to rent on Amazon Prime.

Arthur Christmas

Watch on Netflix or on UTV December 22

Back in 2011, the creators of Wallace and Gromit brought us this heartfelt tale about Santa’s goofy son Arthur (voiced by James McAvoy), who is entrusted with the important mission of delivering the final gift of Christmas Eve and saving Christmas. With dry-humor for the adults and magical animations for the kids, Arthur Christmas is one that the whole family will enjoy.