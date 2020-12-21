Monday TV Tips: A little boy's grief when his granny dies

Sol

TG4, 6.30pm

Irish premiere of an inspiring film about a little boy’s journey through grief when his beloved grandmother dies. It's the Winter Solstice and this animated, 28-minute film aims to bring light and comfort to families with young children as the darkest year in modern times draws to a close. Fionnula Flanagan, voices Sol’s grandmother alongside Myra Zepf (author and winner of Ireland’s Children’s Book of the Year prize) who voices Sol’s mother. Sol himself is voiced by 12 year old Zana Akkoç. The film’s song has been recorded by Moya Brennan of Clannad.

Marcus Rashford: Feeding Britain's Children

BBC One, 7pm

The Manchester United's and England striker's drive to bring about societal change began in October 2019, when he set up the In the Box campaign with Selfridges to give homeless people essential items over the Christmas period.

Marcus Rashford (left) is interviewed by Gabby Logan (centre) and Gary Lineker during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 Picture: Peter Bryne/PA Wire.

The footballer from Wythenshawe speaks about his experiences of going without food as a child and the sacrifices his family had to make.

Premier League

Chelsea v West Ham, 8pm, Sky Sports