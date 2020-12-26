Radio Highlights: Looking back at 2020 in politics, arts and society

ST STEPHEN'S DAY

Rogha na Bliana, 10am, R na G

Jó Ní Chéide presides over the best radio moments of the year on RTÉ's Irish-language service, including news, interviews, sports highlights and live music.

Services Ahead, 11pm, RTÉ 1

Brenda Donohue visits the Barack Obama Plaza in Moneygall, Co Offaly, and meets the workers and customers at the motorway service station over a busy twenty-four hour period. She reflects with them on their lives, and the changing Ireland they live in.

SUNDAY

Timpeall an Tí, 7pm, R na G

Tomás Mistéal will present his final edition of the music programme tonight after more than twenty years at the helm, and forty-five years working with Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Dan Hegarty's Best of 2020, 10pm, 2FM

One of the champions of new Irish music presents a double-header. At 10pm, Dan Hegarty looks back at an eventful year for the artform in Ireland, including interviews with Fontaines D.C, BIIG PIIG, Emperor Of Ice Cream and more. At 11pm, documentary 'Isolation Creations' looks at new music made in lockdown, featuring Daithí, Paul Noonan from Bell X1 and Una Keane.

MONDAY

Colm O'Regan Wants a Word About Building Back Better, 1.30pm, RTÉ 1

The Irish Examiner columnist and comedian presents part one of a two-part special on the news and events of 2020. Sketches are performed by actors Sharon Mannion and Paul Tylak, while journo/author Patrick Freyne makes a guest appearance. Part two on Wednesday, same time and place, features economist Aidan Regan.

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Seán Rocks and crew continue presenting their 2020 highlights. Tonight: the best of the show's live music and sessions, including recordings from Trad Fest, and in-studio songs from Lisa O'Neill and others.

TUESDAY

15 Years of the RTÉ Choice Music Prize, 6pm, 2FM

This past March saw Ireland's new music awards turn 15, and Dan Hegarty marked the occasion with a 60-minute documentary, featuring previous winners The Divine Comedy, Soak, O Emperor, and Villagers; as well as 2020 nominees Maija Sofia, Jafaris, and Girl Band.

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Seán Rocks and crew's 2020 retrospective continues with a marathon of the programme's 'Where Do I Begin With...?' segment, providing primers and essential work from everyone from Strauss to Kate Bush.

WEDNESDAY

The Ryan Tubridy Show with Oliver Callan, 9am, RTÉ 1

Comedian and social commentator Oliver Callan, of Callan's Kicks infamy, takes the hotseat from Tubs on his weekday radio slot. News, interviews and look at the day's papers.

Pisreoga agus Nósanna Dhún na nGall, 11am, R na G

A documentary looks at some of the historic superstitions, cures and the traditions of the Donegal Gaeltacht areas, taken from the Raidió na Gaeltachta Donegal archives.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

Callan's Kicks, 1.30pm, RTÉ 1

Two lockdowns, two elections, two Taoisigh, and the late Fungie: Oliver Callan casts a cold eye on the whole sorry business.

The Blue of the Night, 9pm, Lyric FM

Bernard Clarke helms an eclectic evening of music and sound, and provides the background to a hopeful escape from a difficult year for everyone.

NEW YEAR'S DAY

Billie Eilish Live in Sydney, 6pm, 2FM

Crossover pop sensation Billie Eilish bounces 2FM in 2021, with a special presentation of a New Year's gig recorded in Sydney, Australia. Stephen Byrne introduces.