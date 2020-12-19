Saturday TV Tips: Christmas hits with Donncha O'Callaghan 

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Leinster v Northampton Saints

Channel 4, (Kick-off 1pm)

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Liverpool, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Southampton v Manchester City, 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1; Everton v Arsenal, 5.30pm, Sky Sports.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final: Dublin v Mayo

RTÉ 2, Throw-in 5pm

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final

BBC One, 6pm

The standard has been high, so it really will be hard to call. And there's also music from Robbie Williams. Could he be persuaded to sign up for Strictly 2021?

Donncha’s Two Talented Christmas Special

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Donncha O’Callaghan hosts Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond and his daughter, Anna; Fair City actor Maclean Burke and his daughter, Beau; Irish Times journalist Róisín Ingle and her twins Joya and Priya; and Country and Western singer, Cliona Hagan and her nephew Stefan, as they belt out Christmas favourites.

Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney

BBC One, 9.35pm

Music icon, Paul McCartney chats to Golden Globe-winning actor, Idris Elba — fans of either of these legends will be simply having a wonderful Christmas time with this one.

Idris is certainly excited: "When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn't a joke, I immediately said yes.... who wouldn't?! I am a massive fan of Paul's! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I'm excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour!"