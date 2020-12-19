Saturday TV Tips: Christmas hits with Donncha O'Callaghan 

— and Idris Elba is thrilled to meet Paul McCartney
Saturday TV Tips: Christmas hits with Donncha O'Callaghan 

Donncha’s Two Talented Christmas Special 

Sat, 19 Dec, 2020 - 09:02
Caroline Delaney

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Leinster v Northampton Saints

Channel 4, (Kick-off 1pm)

Premier League

Crystal Palace v Liverpool, 12.30pm, BT Sport; Southampton v Manchester City, 3pm, Premier Sports ROI 1; Everton v Arsenal, 5.30pm, Sky Sports.

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final: Dublin v Mayo

RTÉ 2, Throw-in 5pm

Strictly Come Dancing: The Final

BBC One, 6pm

The standard has been high, so it really will be hard to call. And there's also music from Robbie Williams. Could he be persuaded to sign up for Strictly 2021?

Donncha’s Two Talented Christmas Special

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Donncha O’Callaghan hosts Dancing with the Stars judge Brian Redmond and his daughter, Anna; Fair City actor Maclean Burke and his daughter, Beau; Irish Times journalist Róisín Ingle and her twins Joya and Priya; and Country and Western singer, Cliona Hagan and her nephew Stefan, as they belt out Christmas favourites.

Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney

BBC One, 9.35pm

Music icon, Paul McCartney chats to Golden Globe-winning actor, Idris Elba — fans of either of these legends will be simply having a wonderful Christmas time with this one.

Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney,   BBC One
Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney,   BBC One

Idris is certainly excited: "When I was asked if I wanted to speak to Paul McCartney, after I realised it wasn't a joke, I immediately said yes.... who wouldn't?! I am a massive fan of Paul's! His work has inspired and driven me as a musician, and once I get through the shock of sharing the stage with him, I'm excited to talk about his music and craft. What an honour!"

Read More

Secret Teacher: A Corona Carol - 'I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a more magical Christmas at school'

More in this section

Animated TG4 film 'Sol' to help children processing grief and change at the end of 2020 Animated TG4 film 'Sol' to help children processing grief and change at the end of 2020
Thursday TV tips: Hurling star 'takes over' Cork's City Hall Thursday TV tips: Hurling star 'takes over' Cork's City Hall
Tom Cruise tears into Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid-19 rules Tom Cruise tears into Mission: Impossible 7 crew for breaking Covid-19 rules
FILE PHOTO Dublin City Council has extended its temporary ban on street performances, meaning buskers will not be able to perfor

Friday TV Tips: Bono, Imelda May and Hozier busk for Simon

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices