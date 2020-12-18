Friday TV Tips: Bono, Imelda May and Hozier busk for Simon

The Late Late Show: Busk for Simon

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The Grafton Street busk was established a decade ago by Glen Hansard and was brought to us all over the country via the Late Late Show.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the traditional Christmas Eve busk can't take place in Dublin city centre this Christmas Eve, but Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Glen and music stars including Bono, The Edge, Imelda May, Shane MacGowan, Finbar Furey, Hozier, Lisa O'Neill, John Sheahan, Steve Garrigan, Grainne Hunt, Danny O'Reilly, Roisin O, Liam Ó Maonlaí, Vyvienne Long, and Declan O'Rourke to help raise funds for the Simon Community.

"This will certainly be a night to remember with the best of Irish talent in one room coming together for some incredible performances," Ryan Tubridy said.

During the show, Grafton Street Busk veteran, Imelda May, will join from London for a performance of On Raglan Road.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC1, 10.45pm

Graham's star guest tonight is George Clooney, who discusses his new post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie The Midnight Sky. Clooney plays a lonely scientist in the Arctic racing to stop astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe. Viola Davis will chat about her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.[below]

Viola Davis appears via videolink during the filming for the Graham Norton Show. Picture: PA Media on behalf of So TV

And musical duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas from their new album.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Netflix

Viola Davis takes centre stage as Ma Rainey, the blues legend who went on to inspire a whole generation of singers. The story focuses on a recording session in Chicago in 1927 — Ma is locked into a battle of wits with her white manager and producer as she seeks control of her music.

The Grand Tour: A Massive Hunt

Amazon Prime

James May, Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond head to Madagascar, where they traverse dangerous, rough roads while supposedly on the trail of some elusive pirate treasure.