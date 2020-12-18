Five things for the weekend: Live music and theatre, as well as a blockbuster film 

The final episode of His Dark Materials also drops in a weekend where two Cork theatres have Christmas concerts 
Majella Cullagh sings as part of the Cork Opera House Christmas Concert this weekend. 

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 10:30
Des O’Driscoll

TV: His Dark Materials

The seventh and final episode of the second series of the adaptations of the novels of Philip Pullman. It’s been better this time around, though Covid might have pushed a third season further down the road than we’d like.

Sunday, BBC One, 7.10pm

Audio Theatre: Two Lord Mayors 

An audio broadcast of a play by James McKeon and Patrick Talbot on the incredible events around the deaths of Cork lord mayors Tomas MacCurtain and Terence MacSwiney in 1920.

everymancork.com, Saturday, 8pm, €12

Music: Christmas Concert

The annual event from Cork Opera House moves online this year, with Majella Cullagh, Gavan Ring, and Karen and Christiana Underwood among those performing across the three nights.

Saturday to Monday, www.corkoperahouse.ie, €10

Cinema: Wonder Woman 1984

Reviews have been lukewarm, and some people are still wary of entering a cinema, but those who do may find some distraction in the latest instalment of the superhero franchise.

Cinemas nationwide

Music: John Spillane & Friends

Conal Creedon and Ger Wolfe are among the guests joining the Cork troubadour for his 22nd year in a row doing a seasonal concert from the Everyman.

Sunday, 8pm, everymancork.com, €15

Best of 2020: Irish writers, singers, actors and others select their highlights of the year

