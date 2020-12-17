How was 2020 for you? Irish Examiner classical music writer Cathy Desmond picks her highlights 

It was a year when Beethoven’s 250th birthday was due to be marked in style, a composer known for his struggle with the vicissitudes of life. Freelance artists from globe-trotting virtuosos to gigging pub musicians faced an existential crisis as their livelihood evaporated.

While the voices of lobby groups for sport, retail and hospitality clamoured to be heard, it was disheartening that the arts world was given so little consideration by decision makers. That live music and theatre were deemed non-essential, rated below pies and pints, sporting fixtures or shopping sprees must be a bitter pill to swallow for those who have dedicated years to honing their craft.

One can only admire the resilience with which the sector rallied and mounted some impressive efforts to maintain links with audiences through virtual platforms, a triumph over adversity.

Live music:

A flourish of jazz closed out a spell-binding programme of Chopin and Beethoven by the pianist Michael McHale at Waterford City Hall, heard just before live music died.

The untimely death of mezzo-soprano Miriam Murphy adds a poignancy to the memory of hearing the Kerry native sing the role of Mother in Irish National Opera’s production of Hansel and Gretel at the Abbey Theatre.

Albums:

I enjoyed John F Larchet’s Complete Songs and Airs produced by pianist Niall Kinsella.

Mezzo-soprano, Sharon Carty put together a gorgeous programme of Schubert lieder with a Four Seasons theme for a German label.

Sisters Ailbhe and Orla McDonagh recorded a programme of mostly 20th century repertoire for cello and piano on their album ‘Skellig’.

Books:

This is Happiness by Niall Williams was a charming coming-of-age story set in County Clare. I read it sparingly in many sittings to eke out the pleasure.

Radio:

On BBC Radio 4, Clarke Peters embarked on a third series uncovering a hidden history of Black music in Europe.

The Lyric Feature revealed some great stories, not least the astonishing life of Lilian Voynich nee Boole.

While the most eye-watering opera productions were a click away on screen, I most enjoyed sitting in my garden on balmy Saturday evenings listening to Opera Night on RTÉ Lyric FM.

TV:

I was smitten with Il Giovane Montalbano, a leisurely paced prequel to the original series (BBC4).

Call My Agent, (Netflix) a classy French comedy series was just the sort of frothy entertainment to counterbalance copious consumption of multi-channel news bulletins.

Hector Ó hÉochagáin on TG4 was my favourite armchair travel guide.

Thomas McCarthy features in a podcast recorded at Spoke’s Poetry Night in Waterford.

Podcast:

Thomas McCarthy was an entertaining guest at Spoke’s Poetry Night in Waterford. An interview features on a podcast by Spokes MC Colette Colfer.

Lowlights:

In this Advent season, I miss the musical punctuation of the liturgical year; hearing the blast of a church organ and four-part harmony in Waterford’s twin Georgian cathedrals; I long for convivial get-togethers of singers and musicians in my local pub and I look forward to rescheduling my first trips to Paris Opera and Oberammergau for the once-in-a-decade Passion Play.