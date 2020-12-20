A Cultured Christmas: 10 books to dive into over the holidays

Doireann Ni Ghriofa - A Ghost in the Throat (Tramp Press)

With the same deftness and vision with which she has brought a distinguished body of poetry to life, Corkonian Doireann Ní Ghríofa’s prose debut comes through the filter of autofiction, her own literary discovery, and the deep connection that art fosters between generations. A troubled young mother finds a poem written by a 1700s noblewoman after her husband’s death, which compels her to uncover the layers of history that surround it.

Louise O’Neill - After the Silence (Riverrun)

Taking a step into crime, Louise O’Neill continued to ask bold social and cultural questions through her writing. A murder at an island party remains the subject of silence and complicitude years after the fact. But when a documentary crew arrives, the town’s social fabric begins to fray and the nature of secrets in small communities makes itself apparent.

John Breslin & Sarah-Anne Buckley - Old Ireland in Colour (Merrion)

Having utilised artificial intelligence to restore colour and detail to hundreds of historical pictures, and encountered social media success in the process, John Breslin has compiled over 250 pictures from all over the country into a stunning anthology. Alongside historian Sarah-Anne Buckley, who provides context in captions, Breslin’s work sheds new light on moments in time in our country’s history.

Caoilinn Hogan - Republic of Shame (Penguin)

Journalist Caoilinn Hogan, from one side of the historic cultural divide created by the inquiries into institutional child abuse in Ireland, speaks to those on the other. The voices of survivors carry their stories, harrowing and stark, a humanity that stands in contrast to the religious organisations that ran these institutions, and the people that presumed to speak for a long-forgotten status quo.

Ellen Coyne - Are You There God? It’s Me, Ellen (Gill Books)

On the flip side of our national relationship with religious institutions, standout news journalist Ellen Coyne examines her own lifetime in and out of the Catholic Church, and the role the organisation played in generations of Irish life. Reckoning with the very real damage dealt to Irish society by the church’s privilege and power, it’s a deeply personal exploration of the idea of faith in the here and now.

Sinéad Burke - Break the Mould (Wren and Rook)

Drawn from Sinéad Burke’s lived experience as a little person, from childhood to the cover of Vogue, Break the Mould is the kids’ book Ireland needed in 2020. Discussing different ways and circumstances of growing up, the power of being different, and how to help and show allyship with others, it’s the perfect primer for kids that stand to inherit a changing world.

Therapy? with Simon Young - So Much for the 30-Year Plan (Jawbone Press)

Ballyclare/Larne noisemakers Therapy? have been at the centre of one of Irish rock’s greatest stories over the past three decades. Crossing political and religious lines to rehearse in Troubles-era Belfast; going from indie breakouts to million-sellers; struggles with success and addiction; and a body of musical work built on constant reinvention that’s seen them stand the test of time - it’s all here, in frank conversation with UK music journalist Simon Young.

Mark Tighe & Paul Rowan - Champagne Football (Penguin)

The story of John Delaney’s excess while at the helm of the Football Association of Ireland is told expertly by sports journalists Mark Tighe and Paul Rowan, who helped break the extent of Delaney’s largesse to the public. But if you’re living with high blood pressure or problems with anger management, it’s best to tread gently: the sheer gall with which the FAI was run as a personal fiefdom is frustrating in light of the fall of Irish soccer.

Various Writers - The Art of the Glimpse (Head of Zeus)

A substantial tome edited by ‘Constellations’ author Sinéad Gleeson, ‘The Art of the Glimpse’ seeks to reinvent the Irish short-story canon, blending a greater variety of voices from working-class, Traveller, LGBT* and ‘new Irish’ backgrounds with selections from literary giants, little-known storytellers and modern writers. The result is a breathtaking overview of the depth and breadth of great Irish writing, from Brendan Behan to Blindboy Boatclub.

Various Writers - Cork Words (Cork City Libraries)

From updating a canon to helping create one, Patricia Looney’s’ collection of poems, excerpts and short prose takes in a swathe of writers living, working and inspired by the city. From Doireann Ní Ghríofa and Kathy D’Arcy, to Paul Casey and Billy O’Callaghan, it’s an access point to the exciting and diverse literary scene that’s right at our back door.