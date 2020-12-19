Radio Roundup: Paralympic trailblazers and great Irish albums

SATURDAY

J to Z, 5pm, BBC 4

Kevin Le Gendre presents jazz highlights of 2020, with a selection of standout releases and memorable session tracks from across the year.

A Boy from the Northwest, 9pm, Newstalk

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Irish Wheelchair Association, Newstalk airs a documentary on Donegal man Jack Kerrigan. Drawing on readings from his memoirs, it charts his experience as a wheelchair user in the 50s and 60s, and his journey to Ireland's first Paralympics team, in 1960.

SUNDAY

Select Irish, 6PM, 96FM

The specialist show formerly known as The Green Room takes a look at the best Irish albums of 2020. Presenter Michael Carr is joined by regular reviewer Mick O'Mahoney.

Shine Your Light - Solstice, 8.30pm, RTÉ 1

Ruth Smith presents an audio exploration of finding the light in the darkness, weaving stories, song and performance. Appearances from Galway poet Elaine Feeney, electro-folk duo Saint Sister, spoken word artist Felispeaks, and musician Jafaris.

MONDAY

Why Why Why?, 1.45pm, BBC 4

Comedian Phill Jupitus searches for the answers to questions posed by songs. A 1981 hit by The Clash provokes a discussion about decision-making with expert Joseph Bikart.

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Arena’s guide to what to watch over Christmas in film and TV.

TUESDAY

Liveline Year in Review, 1.45pm, RTÉ 1

Joe Duffy and a panel of special guests review the (non-Covid related) stories that made headlines in 2020 - highlights and lowlights alike.

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1

Seán Rocks and crew's daily arts show joins Jess Fahy on expedition into visual art in the winter, from Bruegel to the Impressionists.

WEDNESDAY

Liveline Self-Published Books Show, 1.45pm, RTÉ 1

Joe Duffy hosts his annual Self-Published Books Programme, giving a platform to listeners who put pen to paper in 2020 and published their own books.

Idris Elba Meets Paul McCartney, 9pm, BBC 2

Ex-Beatle Paul McCartney speaks with one of the most popular actors of his generation, Idris Elba, in an audio version of the BBC 1 television special.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Kerbdog - 'On The Turn' recalled, 8pm Christmas Eve on 2FM

The Lyric Feature, 6pm, Lyric FM

Ye Vagabonds man Brían Mac Gloinn tells the story in word and song of the rescue of 18 Dutch sailors off Arranmore Island 80 years ago this month.

Arena, 7pm, RTÉ 1

The best author interviews of 2020 revisited, from Kevin Barry, to Maggie O'Farrell.

Dan Hegarty’s Selective Retrospective, 8pm, RTÉ 2FM

Hegarty delivers an omnibus of segments focused on the making of great Irish albums, including Kerbdog’s On the Turn, Girl Band’s Holding Hands with Jamie, and Rollerskate Skinny’s Horsedrawn Wishes, among others.

Pantisocracy, 9pm, RTÉ 1

Recorded at the James Joyce Centre in Dublin, Panti Bliss looks back on a year that has changed us all. Music from Maija Sofia and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Centuries of Christmas, 7am, Lyric FM

If you're driving, let Vlad Smishkewych keep you company on the road. Exploring the roots and branches of musical traditions around the Christmas-celebrating world.

Christmas Miscellany, 9am, RTÉ 1

A festive mix of new writing and complementary music, a staple of Christmas morning on RTÉ Radio 1 for over fifty years.

Christmas Poetry Programme, 6pm, RTÉ 1

Louis de Paor brings us Christmas poems in Irish and English, Jessica Traynor shares a memory of a childhood Christmas, and music and chat with Martin Hayes.