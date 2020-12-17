Top 10 family films of the year: Check out some viewing options for the holidays 

1. The Personal History of David Copperfield, watch on Amazon Prime

Dev Patel shines in Armando Iannucci’s take on this classic Victorian English tale. The film follows the immediately likeable character of Copperfield, originally created by Charles Dickens, weaving through life while meeting some interesting people along the way. Definitely one to add to the weekend list.

2. The Willoughbys, watch on Netflix

A fun and giddy adaptation of Lois Lowry’s bestselling book about four children who are abandoned by their parents to live in freedom. However, everything changes when a new nanny (Maya Rudolph) comes along to watch over the children and their very observant cat (Ricky Gervais). This animated story of family will warm anyone’s heart.

3. Soul, watch on Disney+ from Christmas Day

A much anticipated new feature from the Pixar stable. Already getting the sort of acclaim the revered animation studio must take for granted at this stage, Jamie Foxx provides the voice for an aspiring jazz musician whose body and soul become separated.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog, watch on Sky Store, iTunes or Amazon Prime

Sonic the Hedgehog’s leap onto the big screen was a highly anticipated moment of the year, having been pushed out from its original 2019 release date. Slated by critics, it might still provide some diversion for younger viewers.

5. Wolfwalkers, watch on Apple TV+ or in cinemas

This Irish made animation, created by the same team behind The Secret of Kells, was released in cinemas just in time for Christmas, and is also now available to stream on Apple TV+. The tale of a girl and her father who travel to Ireland to wipe out the last wolfpack is receiving rave reviews worldwide.

Soul is due on Disney+ on Christmas Day.

6. Jojo Rabbit, watch on Sky Go or Now TV

One for the older kids, as it’s set in war-torn 1944 Germany. Bullied 10-year-old Jojo is a Nazi youth, with an imaginary figure of Hitler as his best friend. He meets a real-life friend however when he discovers that his mother (Scarlett Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl in their home to keep her safe from the forces Jojo adores. This is a satirical tale of friendship, imagination, and childhood impression that teenagers and adults alike will enjoy.

7. Mulan, watch on Disney+

This highly-anticipated reboot of the 90s classic went straight to the small screen in September, streaming exclusively on Disney’s online service. Mulan really will transport you to a different world. If you’re a Disney+ member, it’s well worth watching this empowering story of bravery, daughterly love, and self discovery next time the family gathers round.

8. The Call of the Wild, watch on Disney+

Harrison Ford returns to our screens in this heart-warming adaptation of the beloved literary classic. Director Chris Sanders, who brought us Lilo and Stitch and How to Train Your Dragon, brings to life the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog who is uprooted from his pampered California life to become a member of the delivery sled team during the turbulent days of 1890s Alaskan Yukon. This emotional film is one for any dog-lover.

9. Scoob!, watch on Amazon Prime

Everyone’s favourite crime-solving pup is back on our screens, as is Frank Welker, who has voiced the famous character since the franchise was created in 1969. This time the gang race to stop a “dogpocalypse”, and Mystery Inc discover that Scooby Doo’s legacy is greater than anyone could have imagined.

10. Onward, watch on Disney+

Pixar’s first movie of 2020 follows a pair of teenage elves looking for a little magic in the world after the passing of their father. Avengers stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland voice the brothers, who are dearly missed by their mother (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) while embarking on their journey. This delightful animation, directed by Dan Scanlon of Cars and Monsters University, received accolades from reviewers and the public alike.