Harry and Meghan sign Spotify deal to host and produce podcasts

Harry and Meghan have signed a multi-year deal with audio streaming service Spotify to host and produce podcasts
Harry and Meghan sign Spotify deal to host and produce podcasts
Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 16:22
Tony Jones, PA

Harry and Meghan’s new audio production company Archewell Audio has gone into partnership with Spotify for an undisclosed sum but is likely to be worth tens of millions.

The announcement comes after the couple signed a Netflix deal in the summer rumoured to be worth more than £100 million.

The duke and duchess said: “What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

“With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other’s stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are.” Spotify have said Harry and Meghan will host a “Holiday Special” which is due to be released in the coming weeks.

