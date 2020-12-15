Tuesday TV Tips: is gravynnaise a thing now? Inside KFC at Christmas

— And a look at the five No.1 hits and a Las Vegas success of Brendan Bowyer who gave the world the hucklebuck
Tuesday TV Tips: is gravynnaise a thing now? Inside KFC at Christmas

Dylan and Mario work at Gatwick KFC… But do they spill the beans on the secret recipe for KFC chicken? Picture: Channel 4

Tue, 15 Dec, 2020 - 11:08
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Wolves v Chelsea, 6pm; Manchester City v West Bromich Albion, 8pm; both on PremierSports on TV and premiersports.com

Cloch Le Carn: Brendan Bowyer

RTÉ One, 7pm

Brendan Bowyer 
Brendan Bowyer 

He was at the top of the charts and he had success in Las Vegas too. Brendan Bowyer, who died aged 81 last May, was best known for fronting The Royal Showband and had five No. 1 hits. This is a look back at his life and times — including his founding of The Big Eight. 

MasterChef: The Professionals

BBC One, 9pm

After five weeks on intense challenges, just six chefs remain as the competition reaches finals week. Some must put their own spin on the classic rabbit in a mustard sauce. The next group must create a classic bouillabaisse, with a rouille and a crouton that must be hearty and elegant.

Inside KFC at Christmas

Channel 4, 9pm

Is Gravynnaise on your Christmas radar this year? KFC certainly wants it to be.  Staff put on their Christmas jumpers and gather around the deep fat fryer as they prepare for the end of a year that many people will be glad to see the back of. With an insight into the work that goes into launching a new seasonal burger and the struggles of the franchise owners keeping their businesses going against the odds.

The fast-food restaurant is a billion-euro success story, mainly due to its world-famous recipe for deep-fried chicken. Will they reveal the secret recipe?

Read More

Christmas away from home: What the Irish abroad will miss most

More in this section

David Cornwell death John le Carré wanted to gain Irish citizenship after revisiting Cork roots
The Global Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Arrivals Jesy Nelson ‘ready to embark on a new chapter’ as she leaves Little Mix
30 years later: Zig, Zag and Dustin shoot for another 'Christmas No. 1' 30 years later: Zig, Zag and Dustin shoot for another 'Christmas No. 1'
MTV Video Music Awards 2019 - Arrivals - New Jersey

'It's just been that kind of year:' Taylor Swift responds to rumours of third album

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices