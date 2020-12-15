Tuesday TV Tips: is gravynnaise a thing now? Inside KFC at Christmas

Premier League

Wolves v Chelsea, 6pm; Manchester City v West Bromich Albion, 8pm; both on PremierSports on TV and premiersports.com

Cloch Le Carn: Brendan Bowyer

RTÉ One, 7pm

Brendan Bowyer

He was at the top of the charts and he had success in Las Vegas too. Brendan Bowyer, who died aged 81 last May, was best known for fronting The Royal Showband and had five No. 1 hits. This is a look back at his life and times — including his founding of The Big Eight.

MasterChef: The Professionals

BBC One, 9pm

After five weeks on intense challenges, just six chefs remain as the competition reaches finals week. Some must put their own spin on the classic rabbit in a mustard sauce. The next group must create a classic bouillabaisse, with a rouille and a crouton that must be hearty and elegant.

Inside KFC at Christmas

Channel 4, 9pm

Is Gravynnaise on your Christmas radar this year? KFC certainly wants it to be. Staff put on their Christmas jumpers and gather around the deep fat fryer as they prepare for the end of a year that many people will be glad to see the back of. With an insight into the work that goes into launching a new seasonal burger and the struggles of the franchise owners keeping their businesses going against the odds.

The fast-food restaurant is a billion-euro success story, mainly due to its world-famous recipe for deep-fried chicken. Will they reveal the secret recipe?