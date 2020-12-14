John le Carré wanted to gain Irish citizenship after revisiting Cork roots

Acclaimed novelist David Cornwell, known by the pen name John le Carré, who passed away last weekend had reconnected with his Cork roots just last year.

Mr Cornwell, known for his espionage novels including Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Spy Who Came in From the Cold and The Night Manager, died aged 89 following a battle with pneumonia.

In August 2019, Mr Cornwell paid a "spontaneous visit" to Skibbereen while staying in nearby Kenmare with his wife during a book tour for what would be his final novel, Agent Running in the Field.

Geneologist at Skibbereen Heritage Centre, Margaret Murphy, told RTÉ Radio One Drivetime that he arrived in the centre just to have a look around.

On realising the centre had a geneology service, Mr Cornwell said his grandmother was from the area and asked if Ms Murphy could help him to discover more about her.

Ms Murphy was able to find Elizabeth Wolfe's birth certificate from the information Mr Cornwell gave.

From Inchinattin, close to Reenascreena, Elizabeth was born on June 2, 1876 to Thomas and Mary Wolfe.

Ms Murphy said that his grandmother was a very special person in Mr Cornwell's life and he was quite emotional and reflective.

"I got a great sense that she was a very important figure in his formative years.

"He wanted to take her birth certificate and get Irish citizenship because he was vehemently opposed to the UK leaving Europe at the time."

After leaving the centre, he took a drive around Inchinattin to see the place where his grandmother grew up.

Ms Murphy was not aware while he was in the centre that she was speaking to one of the world's best-known authors.

It was only when he was leaving that the owner of the guesthouse where he was staying in Kenmare - who had driven him out to Skibbereen that day - told Ms Murphy that David Cromwell was actually John le Carré.