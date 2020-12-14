Jesy Nelson to leave Little Mix

Jesy Nelson will be leaving Little Mix, the band has announced.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: Jade Thirwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix, the band has announced.

A tweet said: “After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix. This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy.”

In a string of tweets, the girl band, who found fame on The X Factor, said: “We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being. We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the 3 of us are not ready for it to be over.

“We know that Jesy leaving the group is going to be really upsetting news for our fans. We love you guys so much and are so grateful for your loyalty and continued support of all of us.

“We’re looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour. Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx.”

