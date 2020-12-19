Boxing Clever: A must-watch, a sulk-watch and a don't-watch

You’ve finished The Crown; I’m a Celeb and Strictly are done, now what are you going to watch on telly? Normally it wouldn’t matter this time of year, because most of us would either be at a Christmas bash or lying on the sofa the day after one, watching Love Actually on ITV4+1 — any distraction from your banging hangover..

That’s not an option this year, and all the drink in the world won’t stop a Zoom Christmas party feeling like a team-meeting on a Monday morning. You need telly to get you through the coming week, and then Christmas can take over.

Here’s a mixed bag of the shows that generated the most chatter in our house. (The quality of a TV show during Covid is less important than the amount of chat it can generate with your partner or friends.) Hopefully, you’ll find something you missed first time around.

Let’s start with Normal People (RTÉ Player). I see there is a backlash against it now, suggesting that it was just lockdown madness that made us care about class and lust in rural Sligo. And yes, the whole edgy zeitgeist vibe of the show disappeared the minute your mother pointed out it was like something from Maeve Binchy, before legging it out of the room during one of the sex scenes. But Maeve Binchy knew how to tell a story, as does Sally Rooney, and the characters are just the right amount of likeable thanks to Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones. So it’s still worth a first or even second watch.

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) was the big sulk-watch in our house. A sulk-watch is where one person decides to watch a show by themselves and their partner tries to ignore it, but can’t because it’s very good, so they start watching it with a sulk on. My wife started on The Queen’s Gambit while I set about improving myself by reading a book. That didn’t last long. The Queen’s Gambit was an emotional roller-coaster that featured something you don’t see on TV much any more — nice men who aren’t trying to exploit women or even over-explain things to them. Watch it while your partner is trying to do something else, and see how long they last before falling under its spell.

Don’t bother with Tiger King (Netflix) by the way. The few episodes we endured generated plenty of chat in our house, none of which I could reproduce in a newspaper.

Couple of oldies on Netflix next. Borgen was such a big hit in our house that we nearly called our son Kasper after one of the lead characters. Top of the Lake, a thriller set in New Zealand with Elisabeth Moss, was a lot more than a thriller set in New Zealand really. The moody whodunnit had us from the first scene: there are two series for you — more than enough for a binge. This is not to be mistaken with To the Lake, also on Netflix. I gave a quick mention last week, saying that we loved to first two episodes. We’re finished the series now. It’s a must-watch.