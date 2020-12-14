Monday TV Tips: Brr... the full monty on ice

Shorts Yule Love

RTÉ 2, two episodes each day until Dec 18 on RTÉ2 at 6.40am and 11.20am

10 Christmas short animations, created by Irish talent all over the country. The 10 animations are Bear with Me by Studio Meala; Da Humbug by Flickerpix;

Shorts Yule Love: An Oíche is Speisialta by Studio 9 — A magical star visits the diverse homes of Ireland on the eve of Christmas.

Little from Alt Animation; The Wee Littles: Christmas Eve Eve by Magpie 6; Critters TV: Tiny’s Santa List Turnip & Duck; Mistletoe & Stubbs by JAM Media; Urban Tails: The Big Christmas Song by Pink Kong; An Oíche is Speisialta by Studio 9; Naughty vs Nice by Treehouse Republic; Gunter Falls in Love by Cardell.

Things to Know About: Viruses (final)

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Meet the researchers using Irish patient samples to analyse the genetic makeup of coronavirus to help minimise the spread and identify changes that may impact on treatments and vaccine development. And a look at how a world-leading team of Irish researchers are ideally positioned to examine and better understand the impact of the pandemic and lockdown measures on older people.

RTÉ Investigates: Belturbet, A Bomb That Time Forgot

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Three days after Christmas 1972 a car bomb was driven into Belturbet, Co Cavan .The atrocity claimed the lives of two teenagers.

The Real Full Monty: On Ice

UTV, 9pm - part one of two

Doesn’t ‘the full monty’ mean..? On ice? Brr. Chilly and possibly undignified. It’s for a good cause though: Ashley Banjo and Coleen Nolan join forces with a bunch of celebs to raise awareness of cancers in intimate areas of the body.