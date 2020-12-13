Sunday TV tips: The unfair treatment of a smart black student

Sport

Dundee v Rangers, noon, Sky Sports

Joe McDonagh Cup Final: Kerry v Antrim, Throw-in 1pm, RTÉ 2

All Ireland Senior Hurling Final: Limerick and Waterford. Throw-in 3.30pm, RTÉ 2

Rugby Champions Cup, group stage: Munster v Harlequins, 5.30pm, BT Sport

Premier League: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur, 2.15pm; Fulham v Liverpool, 4.30pm; Arsenal v Burnley, 7.15pm, all Sky Sports

The Grinch

UTV, 5.20pm

The mayor of the faraway town of Whoville (voiced by Angela Lansbury) decrees that this year's Christmas celebrations should be three times grander than usual.

The Grinch voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Everyone rejoices except for The Grinch (Benedict Cumberbatch). Narrated by Pharrell Williams.

Small Axe: Education

BBC One, 9pm

The final drama in multi-award-winning film-maker Steve McQueen's series features Kenyah Sandy as Kingsley, a 12-year-old boy fascinated by astronauts and rockets. Kingsley struggles with his reading and is accused of being disruptive in class.

Kenyah Sandy in Small Axe: Education, BBC One (Photo: BBC)

A teacher calls him a 'blockhead' and he's sent to a school for those with 'special needs'. His parents, distracted by working two jobs, are unaware their son has become caught up in an unofficial segregation policy, until a group of West Indian women take matters into their own hands.