Saturday TV Tips: Santa's gotta find a wife and it's the Strictly Come Dancing semi-final

Sport

The group stages of the European Rugby Champions Cup features Montpellier v Leinster (kick-off, 5.30pm, BT Sport).

Meanwhile in the FAI Women’s Cup Final it’s Peamount United v Cork City (ko 3.15pm, RTÉ 2).

GAA action features the All-Ireland Senior Camogie final Kilkenny v Galway (Throw-in 7pm, RTÉ 2).

There’s a home derby in the Premier League with Manchester Utd v Manchester City (ko 5.30pm, Sky Sports) and Everton v Chelsea (ko 8pm, BT Sport).

The BFG

BBC One, 2.45pm

Sophie (Ruby Barnhill) is snatched from her orphanage bed at the witching hour by a hooded 24ft-tall figure, who introduces himself as the Big Friendly Giant (Mark Rylance). A friendship develops between Sophie and the BFG, who is bullied by his fellow giants. In order to rid Giant Country of these man-gobblers, Sophie hatches a hare-brained scheme to visit The Queen.

The Santa Clause 2

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Good enough sequel. After eight years as Father Christmas, divorced dad Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) learns that he is contractually bound to find a wife.

Strictly Come Dancing

BBC One, 7pm

It’s the semi-final of the competition and the pros are pushing the celebs to their limit. They all want to give it their best shot at lifting the glitterball trophy now.

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny: With Jason Byrne

RTÉ One, 10pm

Jason chats to Deirdre about his life in comedy. He also tells Deirdre about getting mental fatigue and 'hitting a wall' when his marriage ended and he was overworked.

Jason lost his dad in February this year and he gets emotional speaking about him: "I’ve never grieved before, I didn’t know or have anybody close, so I didn’t know what that was about… I’m not actually crying right now, I’m actually, I just kinda get a bit of a belt… when you’re at the funeral, at the pub you might be laughing away and then someone might say something, anything and then you cry. It’s just hard now because he was such a big figure."