Radio Roundup: Edna O'Brien at 90, the life and times of Kirsty MacColl

SATURDAY

Four Waves Festival, dublindigitalradio.com, from 12am (midnight):

A full 24 hours of live radio from the Irish underground to mark the fourth birthday of community broadcaster DDR. Full gigs, resident DJ sets and conversation panels are simulcast between DDR’s new studios, northside Dublin’s Jigsaw centre, and Cork’s Rebel Reads bookshop.

Graham Norton, BBC 2, 10am:

Bandon’s finest continues his chats: UK broadcaster Dan Walker talks about his new book, Remarkable People, while Ghosts actor Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and the stars of All Creatures Great and Small discuss their contributions to the BBC winter television schedule.

SUNDAY

Beethoven’s Songs and Rarities, Lyric FM, 6pm:

Tenor Ian Bostridge and mezzo soprano Natalie Perez join presenter Jon Tolansky to examine some of Beethoven’s nearly 250 excursions into songwriting, and the poetry that inspired the composer.

The Poetry Programme, RTÉ 1, 7.30pm:

Northern Irish poet Kate Newmann discusses the influence of the Titanic, which began its journey in Belfast, on her new collection. Plus contributors to new children’s anthology, P is for Poetry, read from the book and discuss their work.

MONDAY

A Promised Land, BBC 4, 9.45am:

Reading from the first volume of his political memoirs, A Promised Land, former US president Barack Obama reflects on the “sheer chutzpah” of launching a Senate race, and his early days of campaigning in Illinois.

Book on One, RTÉ 1, 11.20pm:

Cork poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa continues reading from her long-form prose debut A Ghost in The Throat, fresh off winning Best Non-Fiction at the Irish Book Awards. Continues throughout the week at 11.20pm as part of Radio 1’s Late Date.

TUESDAY

Arena, RTÉ1, 7pm:

Presented by Seán Rocks, the show marks the 90th birthday of Irish playwright, dramatist and novelist Edna O’Brien with a special interview, spanning a career that’s included 19 novels, including pioneering debut The Country Girls, and a Frank O’Connor International Short Story Award.

WEDNESDAY

Ceol Binn ó na Beanna, R na G, 7pm:

Neansaí Ní Choisdealbha presides over two hours of music from the Irish folk and traditional canons, both archival and contemporary, as part of an eclectic nightly R na G offering that also includes chart action from Raidió Rí Rá at 9pm, and a world of alternative music with Cian Ó Ciobháin’s An Taobh Tuathail at 10pm.

THURSDAY

Goldie the Alchemist, BBC 4 Extra, 2.30pm:

Drum ‘n’ bass pioneer Goldie relates his story in his own words, from a broken home to commercial success, and subsequent struggles to come to terms with his personal issues and a painful past. Contemporaries Pete Tong, DJ Fabio, and Marc Mac are among the contributors.

FRIDAY

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm:

As Christmas approaches, Seán Rocks and guests celebrate the life and times of Kirsty MacColl on the anniversary of the singer’s passing.

Seascapes, RTÉ 1, 10.30pm:

This week’s edition of the maritime-matters show reports from Sligo, meeting surfers as they catch big waves on the coast, plus a look at Irish involvement in a violent mutiny aboard a Royal Navy ship in the eighteenth century.