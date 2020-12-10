Thursday TV Tips: Is it worth paying more for milk guaranteed to be from GM-free cows?

— plus Dingle businesses trying to re-open in a pandemic; and Irish Book Awards
Helen Carroll, Darragh McCullough and Ella McSweeney - Ear to the Ground

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 11:54
Caroline Delaney

Dúiseacht

TG4, 8pm

At the beginning of July the excitement is evident as local businesses are allowed to re-open and tourists are allowed to travel once again. Business owners are looking forward to having their customers back and though they are glad to be re-opening it must be done in a safe manner and this in itself is stressful.

Dúiseacht: Máire Johnson, hairdresser
Dúiseacht: Máire Johnson, hairdresser

The weather is against TP Ó Conchúir and Éanna as they begin to open their camping site; and due to a tragedy in the area Niamh Firtéar has delayed opening her doors.

Nadiya's American Adventure

BBC1, 8pm

Nadiya Hussain really did win so much more than The Great British Bake Off in 2015 — she has gone on to present several shows. And now she's crossing the Atlantic for this two-part documentary. Nadiya's first destination is New Orleans and her trip coincides with the first day of Mardi Gras, which is the perfect excuse for Nadiya to whip up iconic and indulgent king cakes bursting with Chantilly cream, before joining in a lively street party.

Ear to the Ground

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Darragh McCullough asks if consumers will pay more for milk from cows guaranteed to have a GM (Genetically Modified) free diet. Dairy farmer, Thomas Dwan, hopes so. He supplies Centenary Thurles Co-Op which has launched a premium-priced milk based on their farmers’ certified feed regimes. Darragh McCullough joins Thomas for the morning milking and follows the production process at the Co-Op.

An Post Irish Book Awards

RTÉ One, 10.15pm

The An Post Irish Book Awards celebrate and promote Irish writing to the widest range of readers possible. Each year it brings together a vast community passionate about books — readers, authors, booksellers, publishers and librarians — to recognise the very best of Irish writing talent and 2020 is no different.

Covid-19 constraints mean the initiative is a bit different this year. The winners have been announced but this television show will focus on the top overall category winners, and will culminate in one of these titles being announced as the ‘An Post Irish Book of the Year 2020’.

