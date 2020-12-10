Jon Bon Jovi changes words of Fairytale Of New York in 'worst ever version' 

Jon Bon Jovi has been widely criticised for his version of Fairytale of New York in which he changes some of the controversial lyrics of the Christmas classic. Released as part of a three-track EP of seasonal songs, the American singer at times lapses into a faux-Irish accent accent as he sings the parts of both Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl.

The much-discussed “cheap lousy faggot” line has replaced with “you've lost all your swagger”.

Among those taking aim at Bon Jovi was Steve Lillywhite, producer of the Pogues' original, and husband of the late MacColl at the time of its release. In a tweet, he described the new take on the song as “the worst ever version”, and “embarrassing and pointless”.

The worst ever version of this song . Sorry Jon ... embarrassing and pointless https://t.co/PgJ5VcKywP — Steve Lillywhite CBE (@Sillywhite) December 8, 2020

Other comments on the YouTube upload of the song, as well as across social media, have largely been critical of the singer's attempt, focusing specifically on his accent and pronunciation.

"This is woeful, and how he pronounces 'Galway' really shows his ignorance. Shocking,", says one YouTube user Ian Murphy.

Bod Cooke chimed in: "sounds like a Leonard Cohen tribute act singing with a mouthful of marbles."

The song has resurfaced in the sales and streaming charts annually since its release in 1987, and is a staple of December radio playlists all over the English-speaking world.