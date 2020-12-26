From TV and film, to food and fashion: Weekend's critics reveal their 2020 highlights

Irish Examiner arts' editor Des O'Driscoll on his top picks of 2020

TV:

Obviously, it was the year of Normal People, and the show will undoubtedly rake in the awards over the next few months. In one of the small screen's best ever portrayals of the topsy-turvy world of intimate relationships, we saw fantastic performances all round, particularly from instant megastar Paul Mescal.

Among the many other features of note was a gold-standard offering in how to make explicit sex scenes that don't feel pornographic.

And while that Sally Rooney adaptation could be stuck in a time-capsule to show what young life was like in early 21st-century Ireland, Tiger King also captured a strange corner of America. An enticing mix of quirky humans, sad tigers, guns, sex, drugs, and murder conspiracies – what's not to like?

Music:

In a year that live performances were so rare, two special occasions still stand out.

In March, just before lockdown, I saw Girl Band in a crowded Cyprus Avenue in Cork. Brilliant group, and an almost old-school feel about the gig with a heaving crowd getting 'properly' into it.

In September when restrictions were eased, it also felt so good to get off the leash for a night and see Gemma Dunleavy at a seated gig at the Kino. Cue a moment of revelation, realising we must never ever take this stuff for granted again.

Books:

I had mixed success with fiction, but the best book I read all year was The Volunteer, by Jack Fairweather. It told of the story of Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance fighter who volunteered to get sent to Auschwitz so he could create the report he thought would spur the Allies into action.

As well his bravery, it's his decency that shines through as he helped foster a culture of solidarity among inmates in the most brutal of environments. Closer to home, that Old Ireland In Colour book is going to solve a few present-buying issues.

Movie reviewer Declan Burke on his movie of the year

Emma.

We might assume, when watching period dramas, that people in the past had no sense of humour. Indeed, anyone who has come to Jane Austen’s work by way of film and TV adaptations might believe that her novels were relentlessly po-faced and serious.

Autumn de Wilde’s Emma. goes some way toward redressing the balance, delivering a beautifully detailed period drama that remains faithful to the source material, and thus incorporates a quality of subversively self-mocking humour.

Emma Woodhouse (Anya Taylor-Joy) is pretty, rich, spoiled and indulged as she goes about matchmaking on behalf of the citizens of Highbury during the Regency era. Her latest very best friend (aka her new pet project) is Harriet Smith (Mia Goth), a young woman of lowly origins whom Emma is determined to marry off to the eligible vicar, Mr Elton (Josh O’Connor).

Busy at her meddling, which causes all manner of grief, Emma fails to realise that the patrician Mr Knightley (Johnny Flynn) is her own perfect match. Adapted by Booker Prize-winning author Eleanor Catton, Emma. (we still have no idea of why the full-stop is embedded in the title) ticks all the period drama boxes, and not least in its sumptuous sets and costuming.

Anya Taylor-Joy is superbly coquettish in the lead role, and there are strong performances from virtually all of the ensemble cast, which includes Bill Nighy as Mr Woodhouse, Callum Turner as Frank Churchill, Miranda Hart as Miss Bates, and Tanya Reynolds in a delightfully bitchy turn as Mrs Elton.

Not content with a wonderfully accurate recreation of the Austen novel, Eleanor Catton and Autumn de Wilde deliver an Emma with a contemporary twist: having established Emma in her historical context, the film gradually begins to insist upon Jane Austen’s enduring relevance, and her timeless themes of power and sexual politics in the context of social responsibility.

It’s funny, irreverent, faithful to its origins and deliciously elegant: what more could a Jane Austen fan ask for?

TV reviewer Pat Fitzpatrick's show of the year

Floor is Lava (Netflix) wouldn’t have been my choice for best TV show any other year. But 2020 wasn’t any other year. It premiered on Netflix in June, just as two things dawned on the people of Ireland. The first is we wouldn’t be going abroad on our holidays; the second was a sense we might run out of new telly shows, and what would we do then, on our rainy island?

This was no time for a gripping drama about mobsters in Rome or a commando unit in the Israeli army. (Although Suburra: Blood on Rome and Fauda were both big hits in our house.) What we needed back in June was a reality show where over-eager Americans try to navigate their way across a room where the floor is lava. Actually, I think it might have been red lemonade.

The whole ‘this doesn’t really matter’ tone of the Floor is Lava turned it into a winner. The idea was that a team of three friends, relatives, colleagues or whatever would try and leap, climb and swing their way across the course without falling into the red lemonade, which bubbled away lava-style. Which ever team got all three members across in the fastest time shared $10,000 and a lava lamp. Not a recording contract, or a dream job with Lord Sugar, just a nice holiday and share of a lava lamp.

The result was loads of laughs. Now, we’re talking about Americans here, so some of them were way too competitive. (Top tip – never take on an American soccer mom, they hate to lose.) But the end result was 10 episodes of foolishness and good will. It was a reminder that not all Americans are like Donald Trump. And it was an incredibly timely bit of escapism for anyone stuck on a soggy staycation. Season 2 is out in 2021 and I can’t wait.

Fashion editor Annmarie O'Connor's 2020 trend

Stella McCartney showcases the trend of the year

There’s something therapeutic about stomping around in a pair of tractor-sole boots, especially in the year that was. With COVID-19 determining what we wear and when we wear it (see: practical and within your 5km), the hype surrounding fashion’s hottest footwear trend makes sense.

Granted, iterations have been doing the rounds for a few years but thanks to the likes of Stella McCartney and Bottega Veneta incorporating thicker and higher treads to traditional Chelsea styles, they have since become closet keepers.

Intimidating as they may seem, their wearability status is guaranteed. When in doubt, play to your opposites. I team my knee-length pair from Uterqüe (€219; uterque.com) with any and all of my dresses. Then I add something tailored like a military jacket or a weather-worthy parka when Mother Nature pulls a strop.

The best bit? Knee-high styles engender extra wear time from mid-season culottes. Simply add a chunky oversized sweater and you’re done. While you’re at it, practice jumping up and down on your new rubber padding and shaking your fists at the sky. Shout ‘be gone, 2020!’ for best results.

Restaurant reviewer Joe McNamee on his best food experiences this year

Baltic in Dungarvan, early February, bleak Sunday evening, ‘The Covid’, just nagging background static. A glorious fish supper at And Chips, fantasising of returning to dine al fresco on the nearby harbour wall, little realising ‘al fresco’ would become the sole option — if you could travel that far.

Cronin’s, Crosshaven, March, the perfect heartwarming embrace of pub/restaurant on full throttle though flushed with poignancy, a farewell dinner for normality with lockdown now inevitable. When it arrived, I set about earning my ‘Covid Stone’, baking addictive sourdough breads and perfecting Friday night pizzas.

We returned to dining out in beloved Farmgate Cafe, seeking the comfortingly familiar in a world of visors, sanitisers and social distance. Delicious lunch included Carrignavar Duck & Longueville Brandy pate on toasted sourdough.

Connemara, a camper van road trip, devouring gorgeous black sole and kicking prawns, purchased roadside, grilled on our BBQ. Linnane’s Lobster Bar, Co Clare, my first pint of plain in nine months along with fine, nutty clams, and a moonlit nightcap of Dingle single malt on the quay. High summer in Pilgrim’s, Rosscarbery, a wonderful, woozy cornucopia, especially the magnificent local vegetables.

A near-perfect meal in Baltimore’s Dede at the Custom House, at summer’s end: dips, craggy rustic sourdough; divine Turkish country salad, a ‘dream of tomatoes’; BBQ-blackened aged beef, ridiculously good mashed potato, enriched with butter and rendered beef fat. My meal of the year until two weeks ago.

Lockdown 2.0 seemed much harder than the original, so, on first ‘parole’ we returned to Dede for a Covid-compliant charity fundraiser. In a Christmassy courtyard, Chef Ahmet Dede barbecued mouthwatering kebabs, not as elevated as summer’s fare but seasoned with deep emotion: at being (comparatively) free once more; at the pleasures of breaking bread with family and friends; at being once more reminded just how good Irish hospitality can be. In other words, my best ‘eating experience’ of the year.