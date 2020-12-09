GameTech: PlayStation chaos may require you switch to an alternative Plan X

The launch of the PlayStation 5 has caused huge stress for parents, shops and gameplayers, with stores in Ireland and beyond unable to keep up with the demand. You're unlikely to be able to get one at any of the main outlets this side of the new year, though Smyths has announced that anyone who got in in time with a pre-order will get their PS5 by December 18.

An employee of a different chain was reticent when I asked about availability. “We’re not allowed to say anything about that,” he told me. “And to be honest, we don’t have any information anyway. There’s nothing you can do. It’s all about waiting until next year.”

Plan B? The new Xbox Series X is likely to be far easier to find. The console is on a par with the PlayStation 5 in technical terms, priced the same, and Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass (a kind of Netflix for games) is the best value in the industry at present. While the launch portfolio of games for Xbox Series X is weak, the future is bright for the console – with a new Halo coming next year, and Bethesda’s Starfield and a new Fable on the way too.

Despite that, be sure to check carefully before buying an Xbox in place of a Playstation. Although it would make a fine gift, gamers tend to be very particular about their console allegiance and the game available on each platform. You wouldn’t want to buy a Kilkenny jersey for a Cork fan.

FENYX RISING

Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

When something rises from the ashes, it’s usually a hand above the hurls, clutching a sliothar. But whoever wins in the All-Ireland final on Sunday, gamers will have another legendary battle to enjoy on consoles, in Immortals: Fenyx Rising.

Immortals lives up to its name in more ways than one. Once called Gods and Monsters, the name was challenged by Monster Energy drinks in court, and Ubisoft had to rebrand the game just months before launch. It rose from the flames as Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which is a far less interesting title.

Thankfully, the game itself is more entertaining than the court battle. Ubisoft have once again returned to the halls of Ancient Greek mythology for inspiration, but unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this is a much more light-hearted affair. Immortals is made in the spirit of an animated film for the whole family, or a TV show for kids, with cartoonish characters and even playful narrators commenting on the plot, reworking the story as they see fit.

You play as the titular Fenyx, a winged demigod tasked with saving the ancient Greek gods from their nemesis Typhon. This means going on an open-world adventure across seven regions, each one representing a god, battling various mythological creatures along the way and solving rudimentary puzzles using physics. You will glide across the air, climb walls, manage a stamina bar, visit dozens of small-scale dungeons to progress, all in the name of unlocking regions.

If this sounds eerily similar to another legend - Breath of the Wild – then you’re on the right track. Arguably Nintendo’s greatest ever Zelda title, Breath of the Wild was stated as a clear inspiration for Immortals and it shows. This is a game that pays loving tribute to Link’s most brilliant adventure.

Some people will argue that Immortals is a ‘clone’ and deserves less credit for that reason. However, that’s not quite the case. Fenyx Rising does more than enough to carve its own identity, both through the Greek setting and the all-action combat, which is more satisfying than Breath of the Wild, even if it’s simultaneously less tense and cerebral. It’s also a more straightforward game than Breath of the Wild, with far less emphasis on story and the world, meaning you can dive straight into it and enjoy the action.

For all that, however, Immortals: Fenyx Rising doesn’t become the stuff of legend itself. Rather, this is the tale of a game that rose from the ashes to become a solid holiday purchase, the kind of experience that will definitely light up Christmas week, but – unlike its source material – won’t stand the test of time.