Wednesday TV tips: Escape to your own island complete with restaurant, bar, nightclub, shop and post office

— plus Champions League and a look at a complex case gardaí worked on in Galway
Elio Germano as Giorgo and Tom Wlaschiha as WR Neumann in Rose Island. Netflix

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 10:00
Caroline Delaney

UEFA Champions League

Midtjylland v Liverpool, 5.55pm; Manchester City v Olympique Marseille, 8pm; both Virgin TV Go and BT Sport

The Case I Can't Forget: The Body in the Woods

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The case of a decomposed body found in Galway, which provided a team of Garda investigators with the biggest challenge of their careers. Their work was aided by a 3D model created by a facial reconstruction expert, based on the body found in Rusheen Woods.

A 3D model created by a facial reconstruction expert, based on the body found in Rusheen Woods, Co Galway
This is the second episode of a new series focusing on some of the cases that have stayed in the thoughts of members of An Garda Síochána long after they have finished working hard to try to solve them.

MOBO Awards 2020

BBC1, 10.45pm

The MOBO Awards were last held in 2017, when Maya Jama and Marvin Humes hosted the ceremony in Leeds. It was hoped that the awards show would return to London's SSE Arena Wembley in November 2020, with organisers promising "more determination and energy" than ever before. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has had to be scaled back again. Nevertheless, the awards show, which celebrates music of black origin from across the globe, are going ahead tonight, and the evening is still likely to feature some of the world's biggest and best artists.

Rose Island 

Netflix

Rose Island
Rose Island

With the world in flux, escaping from it all on your own personal island probably sounds like rather a good idea at the moment. One man who tried that in 1967 was Giorgio Rosa, an Italian engineer. This comedy/drama is his remarkable, mostly forgotten story. Elio Germano plays Rosa who, at the start of the movie, is suffering from a slump: he's lost his job, the love of his life has left him and his parents aren't talking to him. With seemingly nothing to lose he designs and funds the construction of a restaurant, bar, nightclub, shop and post office on a platform off the coast of Rimini. He declares himself its president and all goes well until the Italian authorities decide the new community may cause a threat to society.

Great Gig Memories: A book that captures the magic of dozens of concerts through the decades 

