Monday TV Tips: Desperate people driven to murder, looting and cannibalism

Luxury Christmas for Less

Channel 4, 8pm

Supermarket insiders reveal how we can use what stores know about people’s tastes and shopping habits to pick up bargains. Retail psychologists also discuss a ploy that persuades customers to spend more than they need to on party food and there’s a look at cheaper alternatives to champagne.

The Vicar of Dibley in Lockdown

BBC One, 8.50pm

Dawn French is back again in the first of three special Christmas-themed 10-minute sermons, which are being broadcast after classic episodes of the original show. Each one will see her offering words of wisdom with assistance from Hugo Horton (James Fleet) and local schoolchildren.

Dawn French as Reverend Geraldine Granger and James Fleet as Hugo Horton in The Vicar Of Dibley in Lockdown. Picture: Des Willie/BBC/Tiger Aspect Productions Ltd/BBC/PA Wire

“Back in the dog collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Christmas. I couldn’t be happier,” says French.

The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The second of this highly-praised two-part documentary. In late 1847, the Famine was at its height and 1m people had died, while those who fled to America work hard to rebuild their lives.

The Hunger is an RTÉ Cork and ARTÉ co-production in association with UCC.

It features interviews with historians, first-hand accounts of witnesses and survivors, vivid original maps based on Atlas, and stunning cinematography through Ireland and in northern Europe. The Hunger explores the epic story of the last major food crisis to impact Europe, Britain and Ireland.

Ireland had sufficient food but it was mostly exported: desperate people were driven to murder, looting and in rare cases cannibalism in the face of near annihilation.

Today Ireland is the only country in the western world with a population lower than it had in the 1840s.

Room 2806: The Accusation

Netflix from today

A docuseries following the 2011 sexual assault case involving french politician Dominique Strauss-Kahn at the height of his career.