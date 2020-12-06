Five things for the week ahead: Top tips in TV, art, and even a real live concert 

TV: The Hunger

Concluding episode of the impressive two-part series on the Great Famine, made with UCC. As well as looking at the later stages of those sad events, we also see what became of some of the million people who went to America.

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Literature: Crime-Writing Workshop

Cork author Catherine Ryan Howard and West Cork Literary Festival present an online course via Zoom across five days.

Monday – Friday, €225, https://www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival/

Art: Nano Nagle Place

The Douglas Street facility has an exhibition of work from the Cork Printmakers group, themed around 'Irish landscape and the sea'. All pieces are for sale, so may make a handy option for anyone looking for a present.

Online Music: Station Sessions

Jack O Rourke, Mick Flannery, Emma Langford are among those performing from Kent Station in Cork, as part of a series of fundraising concerts for homeless charity Focus Ireland.

Wednesday, 8pm, Focus Ireland social channels

Live Music: Lisa Hannigan

Coughlan's in Cork has a decent roster of gigs for December, with just 15 people allowed to watch live.

Thursday, 5.30pm and 8pm.