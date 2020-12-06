Five things for the week ahead: Top tips in TV, art, and even a real live concert 

Lisa Hannigan will play Coughlans in Cork to an audience of just 15 people 
Five things for the week ahead: Top tips in TV, art, and even a real live concert 

Lisa Hannigan plays Coughlan's in Cork on Thursday. 

Sun, 06 Dec, 2020 - 19:00
Des O’Driscoll

TV: The Hunger 

Concluding episode of the impressive two-part series on the Great Famine, made with UCC. As well as looking at the later stages of those sad events, we also see what became of some of the million people who went to America.

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Literature: Crime-Writing Workshop

Cork author  Catherine Ryan Howard and West Cork Literary Festival present an online course via Zoom across five days.

Monday – Friday, €225, https://www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival/

Art: Nano Nagle Place 

The Douglas Street facility has an exhibition of work from the Cork Printmakers group, themed around 'Irish landscape and the sea'. All pieces are for sale, so may make a handy option for anyone looking for a present.

Online Music: Station Sessions

Jack O Rourke, Mick Flannery, Emma Langford are among those performing from Kent Station in Cork, as part of a series of fundraising concerts for homeless charity Focus Ireland.

Wednesday, 8pm, Focus Ireland social channels 

Live Music: Lisa Hannigan 

Coughlan's in Cork has a decent roster of gigs for December, with just 15 people allowed to watch live.

Thursday, 5.30pm and 8pm.

Read More

Can I ride the Ferris wheel in Cork? Everything you need to know about Glow this Christmas

More in this section

Sunday TV Tips: Macabre humour in Dead Still finale Sunday TV Tips: Macabre humour in Dead Still finale
Saturday TV Tips: A fairy godmother in training and a 'legal' issue with Santa Saturday TV Tips: A fairy godmother in training and a 'legal' issue with Santa
Friday TV Tips: Over the moon for Adam from Cork Friday TV Tips: Over the moon for Adam from Cork
Julian Clary joins the Palladium wall of fame

Andrew Lloyd Webber announces reopening of his UK theatres in early summer

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices