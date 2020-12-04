Friday TV Tips: Over the moon for Adam from Cork

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

He won the hearts of the nation last Friday night when he told Ryan on the Toy Show of his ambition to work at grounds control at NASA. He's had a whirlwind week but 6-year-old, Adam King from Cork will make time to chat with Ryan and astronaut Chris Hadfield this evening.

Too many messages to reply to everyone tonight! This young man needs to get to bed. Time to dream about space - he's already shooting for the stars. Thank you all so much. Especially thanks to all the @RTELateLateShow team. In our 💟 forever. Emotional night #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/UkRvC9S3If — AdventuresWAD (@AdventuresWAD) November 28, 2020

Chris Hadfield himself had responded to a Tweet about Adam's appearance on the Toy Show: "Adam — I’ve been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together. Take care, be good – Chris."

Adam's positivity and ambitions delighted audiences when he spoke of his love for space but noted that he won't ever be able to be an astronaut himself as he has brittle bones.

He'd love to work in 'ground control', liaising with astronauts in space though and it certainly looks like he's making all the right connections.

Sharon Shannon's contribution to the Irish trad scene over the years will be honoured on the show too. Among those who will be paying tribute to Sharon's talents will be President Michael D Higgins, and U2 bassist, Adam Clayton. During the show, Sharon will be joined by some well-known Irish musicians including Adam, Donal Lunny, Denise Chaila, Steve Wickham, and Mundy to perform some of her best-known numbers. It will be a family affair, as Sharon's brother, Gary, and niece, Caolinn O'Donovan, will also be joining in the trad session.

Take That frontman, Gary Barlow, will be discussing his productivity during lockdown which saw him taking part in a number of online duets — Gary will also perform his new single.

With the All-Ireland football and hurling finals just around the corner, Ryan will be joined by GAA president, John Horan, and sports broadcaster, Damien Lawlor, to discuss the approaching finale of what has been an unprecedented season for all involved in GAA.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Virgin One, 9pm

Camping in north Wales during the winter months... fair play to Vernon Kay, Victoria Derbyshire, Shane Richie, Hollie Arnold, Jordan North, Beverley Callard, AJ Pritchard, Giovanna Fletcher, Mo Farah and Jessica Plummer for agreeing to move into the supposedly haunted Gwrych Castle in Abergele. We're down to just Giovanna, Jordan and Vernon now — who will be crowned the first monarch of the castle?

Congrats to @jordannorth1, @vernonkay and @MrsGiFletcher, the #ImACeleb Class of 2020 FINAL THREE! One of them will be crowned your King or Queen of the Castle tonight! 👑 pic.twitter.com/812mQAc6nd — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 4, 2020

Christmas Crossfire

Netflix

After a great night of passion, Edda persuades Sam to go on a Santa Claus trip to her home village, which she has not set foot in for five years.

Christmas Crossfire, Netflix

The trip takes them to an unknown, almost empty province. The couple gets separated and unexpectedly finds itself in a fight between men who have nothing to lose and men who cannot lose because they love. When Edda and Sam find each other again they try to survive together.