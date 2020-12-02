Question of Taste: Máire Ní Bhraonáin, footballer and broadcaster 

Máire Ní Bhraonáin is the presenter of Peil na mBan Beo, a commentator for Rugbaí Beo, analyst and secondary school teacher in Gonzaga College SJ, Ranelagh. She was born and raised in Milltown, Co Galway. She made her Galway Senior championship debut in 2011 and her haul of medals includes three Connacht Titles.

Best recent book you've read:

I read Michelle Obama's inspirational autobiography Becoming and really enjoyed it. It gave a great insight into her youth, her work ethic and of course the time spent in the White House. It’s a book full of warmth and emotion. Her honesty was really refreshing.

Best recent film:

I really enjoyed Bohemian Rhapsody, the music and story were woven together seamlessly and I’ve always loved Queen. The film gave a brilliant insight into the life of Freddie Mercury and his relationship with the other members of the band. Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps pre-covid):

Last February, I went to the Gaiety for The Lieutenant of Inishmore by Martin McDonagh. It was a fantastic production and the cast were wonderful. Paul Mescal, Aisling Kearns and Alex Murphy really made their mark on the stage.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

A friend sent me a link recently to Angelina Jordan singing Elton John’s 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road'. She has an amazing voice, her tone and pitch are flawless, and incredibly, she is just 14 years of age.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

'An Chúilfhionn' (The Couli) – I learnt it as a slow air on the tin whistle from my music teacher Eilis Donnellan.

It’s really a haunting melody and I always feel so peaceful when I play or listen to it. In art, A Connemara Girl by the Irish artist Augustus Nicholas Burke.

He was an artist born in Knocknagur, Co. Galway where my mother is from.

I first saw the painting in the National Gallery and my parents have a print framed at home. It’s a beautiful image of a young girl in the stunning Connemara landscape.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Bruce Springsteen’s concert in May 2016, Croke Park. His energy was incredible and my father and brothers play guitar and would play his music regularly. Croke Park is a hallowed ground. The Saw Doctors once sang about the ghosts up in the stand on All-Ireland Final day and that special atmosphere was captured by The Boss in his incredible performance.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Most of my television viewing revolves around sport with Peil na mBan Beo, GAA Beo and Rugbaí Beo on TG4. I have yet to start the new series of The Crown but it’s on my list along with The Undoing. We have a little tradition where we watch the Great British Bakeoff on Tuesday evenings in our house and sometimes bake a treat to eat while we see what the contestants create.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I listen to the radio regularly with Morning Ireland , An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadra, Splanc on Newstalk, An Spota Dubh with Raidió na Life and Spórt an tSathairn. For podcasts, I have been listening to ‘West Cork’ and Simon Sinek.

Who are your three favourite sports presenters or commentators?

Mícheál Ó Domhnaill, MáireTreasa Ní Dhubhghaill agus Brian Tyres. I’m very lucky to have the opportunity to work with all three.

My first interview on TG4 was when I was 16 years old with Mícheál. He interviewed me about a new initiative which the LGFA had launched which has flourised into Gaelic for mothers and others. Mícheál Ó Domhnaill is a hero in our house from his days of bringing Spanish soccer to us and of course, GAA Beo.

MáireTreasa has been a leading figure in TG4 from Bog Stop to Rugbaí Beo and it’s brilliant to have someone like her who is so willing to give advice and who exhibts such phenomenal professionalism.

Brian Tyres is such an accomplished commentator and has always been so supportive and a great friend. He leads by example in always adding to and varying his vocabulary in his unique way of telling the story of the game.

Your best celebrity encounter:

When I graduated from Trinity College, my class had organised to meet at the Shelbourne Hotel after the ceremony.

Gabriel Byrne was staying there and while I’m sure my class and I were not the usual suspects found in the Horseshoe bar, a few of us managed to get a couple of minutes to chat to him. He has a real grá for Ireland, the language and the culture and it was pleasure to meet him.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

Live Aid, July 13th 1985, Wembley Stadium. It was an amazing achievement organised in 10 weeks by Bob Geldof.

With 75 acts including Elton John, Beach Boys ,Mick Jagger, The Who, Tom Petty, U2 ,Neil Young, Eric Clapton, Madonna and Queen who essentially were the stars of the concert – I’d have loved to have see them. Live Aid raised over £100 million for famine relief in Africa.

I’ve travelled to Zambia three times to build houses and have seen first hand how much can be achieved and learnt so much from working with the most amazing local people and families there.

You are queen of the Irish media world for a day – what's your first decree?

I would love to present a marathon show on TG4 called ‘Ceiliúradh 2020’ featuring top musical acts, big sporting moments and some of our greatest historical events to attract and engage a wide audience! I love programmes like Laochra Gael and Reeling in the Years.