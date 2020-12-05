Radio Roundup: Graham Norton talks to Kylie; Doireann Ní Ghríofa reads the Book on One

Plus: Cillian Murphy serves up midnight selections, Dan Hegarty digs into the RTÉ Archives, and there's drama set in Cork's 90s dance scene.
Doireann Ni Ghriofa Picture: Brid O'Donovan

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

Graham Norton, 10am, BBC 6 

Kylie Minogue chats to Graham about her latest album, Disco, while Great British Bake Off star David Atherton discusses new kids' cookery guide My First Cook Book.

No Ordinary Joe, 9pm, Newstalk 

From his birth in Trnava, in Slovakia, through the historic events of WWII to the beginning of the Cold War: Dublin-resident table-tennis ace Joe Veselsky recalls some of the things he's borne witness to in his 103 years, in his own words.

SUNDAY 

Talking History, 7pm, Newstalk 

The main discussion on this week's instalment of Newstalk's popular history programme is of the life of Horace, the Roman poet also widely considered to be the world's first autobiographer.

Drama on One, 8pm, RTÉ 1 

'Deep', by Cork playwright Ray Scannell, is set in the 1990s, revolving around the dance music scene that found a home in legendary Leeside venue Sir Henry's.

MONDAY

Cillian Murphy's Limited Edition, 12.00am, BBC 6 

Corkonian actor and overall heartthrob curates a nocturnal playlist of old and new music, ranging from afrobeat to electronica, jazz, spoken word and poetry, including The Supremes, James Blake, and Aphex Twin.

Book on One: A Ghost in the Throat, 11.20pm, RTÉ 1 

Poet and author Doireann Ní Ghríofa reads from A Ghost in the Throat, her best-selling longform prose debut.

TUESDAY 

Marty in the Morning, 7am, Lyric FM 

Veteran broadcasting personality Marty Whelan gets a start on the festive proceedings as part of his early-morning duties, with plenty of seasonal crooner favourites promised from the likes of Michael Bublé.

Inis Aniar, 9.15am, R na G 

Fionnuala Uí Neachtain oversees proceedings as Raidió na Gaeltachta switches on the Christmas lights in its HQ. This year, the winner of the Iris Aniar children's Christmas poetry competition does the honours.

Happyalone: 2019 Hegarty Session gets another rinsing

The Alternative with Dan Hegarty, 10.00pm, 2FM 

The tallest man in Irish radio pulls out two live sessions from the RTÉ archives. Kilkenny pop-rock trio Wilt are in action in a 2000 performance for Dave Fanning's show, while 'genre-fluid' Corkonians Happyalone's 2019 session for Hegarty's show gets a second airing.

WEDNESDAY 

The Full Score with Liz Nolan, 1.00pm, Lyric FM 

Liz Nolan presents a showcase of musical masterworks, featuring live recordings of Irish and international performers throughout the classical genre, including a 2019 Christmas concert from the Danish National Vocal Ensemble, recorded in Copenhagen.

THURSDAY 

The Essay, 10.45pm, BBC 3 

BBC Radio 3's Jumoké Fashola celebrates a singer-songwriter whose music and life story helped her to find her own voice, American icon Nina Simone.

FRIDAY 

Hail Marys and Miniskirts, 2.30pm, BBC 4 

From their encounters with new fashions as well as the social and sexual freedoms of English cities, to fleeing social stigmas at home, and the issues some now face in old age, women who emigrated to the UK from Ireland in the 1950s and 1960s tell their stories to Orla Barry.

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn, 9pm, Lyric FM 

As part of Louth Contemporary Music Society's '...out of silence' initiative, 'Meadow' by Linda Catlin Smith gets its first airing on Ian McGlynn's contemporary classical showcase, featuring Mia Cooper on violin, Joachim Roewer on viola and Bill Butt on cello.

More in this section

Phantom returns to London with an Irish man behind the mask
Brick by brick: young gamers recreate 1920s Cork in Minecraft
Thursday TV Tips: Dingle businesses adapting to survive Covid
Friday TV Tips: Over the moon for Adam from Cork

