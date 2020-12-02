Street art walking tour is the perfect way to explore Cork city this Christmas

An Ardú walking tour is a lovely way to visit Cork city centre in a socially distant and safe way this festive season
David Lenihan and Dominic Sweeney looking at the finished hurling mural by graffiti artist ACHES on the terrace wall of a house on the corner of Anglesea Street and the South Terrace, Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Denise O’Donoghue

Level 5 lifted yesterday and many shops and businesses are reopening this week.

For anyone who missed a stroll through Cork but isn't comfortable exploring the shops, there's a  walking tour that might be the perfect compromise to reacquaint yourself with the city centre.

Ardú arrived in Cork last month to boost the city during lockdown with a burst of colour, vibrancy, and life through a number of striking art installations.

Artist, Maser pictured working on his mural at the Kino, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh
Artist, Maser pictured working on his mural at the Kino, Cork City. Picture: Clare Keogh

Inspired by the 1920 Burning of Cork, seven of Ireland’s most respected and renowned street artists created works at key city-centre locations.

Ardú is based on a theme of nostalgia and celebration. Cork City rose from the ashes 100 years ago following the Burning of Cork, and now faces the challenge to rise again.

"We are truly inspired by the response to Ardú - the people of Cork have been so supportive of this new creative initiative," said Michelle Carew, Cork City Council's Arts Officer. "The overwhelming response is a reflection of the value of the arts at times of great challenge and a testament to the hard work of each artist involved, who have injected our streets with vibrancy and excitement."

A gable wall mural of a hurler in action, at South Terrace/Anglesea Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins
A gable wall mural of a hurler in action, at South Terrace/Anglesea Street, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Two new walking tours taking place this month will allow you to discover the work by Deirdre Breen at Wandesford Quay, Maser at The Kino, James Earley at Henry Street, Peter Martin at Kyle Street, Shane O’Driscoll at Harley Street, Aches at Anglesea Street, and the newly finished piece by Garreth Joyce on Liberty Street.

Beginning this week, Ardú is offering two free tours for the public, including a guided walking tour of the seven Ardú Street Art locations, led by the artists and organisers and a self-guided audio tour starting from Wandesford Quay. Booking is required for the guided option.

Ardú artist Deirdre Breen standing in front of her mural at Wandesford Quay
Ardú artist Deirdre Breen standing in front of her mural at Wandesford Quay

"The response to these murals in the city has been phenomenal, it has surpassed our expectations, instilling a new pride in Cork," said co-organiser and artist Shane O’Driscoll. "The tours will give further insight into the project as they will be led by the team that created and painted in the initiative."

Shane describes the walking tour as "a unique and rare experience" which will allow attendees to gain new understandings of the murals.

To take part in the self-guided tour, visit the Ardú map on arducork.ie (which goes live this week) and find the free audio tour page to stream information on each of the murals and artists from Soundcloud links. You'll need to have a smartphone and headphones with you while you walk to make the most of the experience.

Ardú street art map
Ardú street art map

