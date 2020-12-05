Boxing Clever: This week's TV and why Larry Gogan stood out from the rest

I always wondered what kind of music Larry Gogan listened when he was off duty. I’m still wondering, after watching Cloch le Carn, Larry Gogan (RTE One, Tuesday and RTE Player.)

Did he fancy pure pop, dance, punk, reggae, Country & Irish or just all of them? We might never know. And that, along with a golden honey voice that he brought to the grave earlier this year, was why Larry Gogan stood out from the rest.

I remember driving through Co. Laois in the early 90s, looking for something to listen to on the radio, when I came across the end of Out of Space by the Prodigy. As the final notes banged out, Larry’s voice came on to tell me that was a great little number.

Now, most of Out of Space is the singer offering to take my ‘brain to another dimension’. I don’t think he was planning to do this with Fanta. This was the early 90s, when inter-dimensional travel was short-hand for the drug ecstacy. And here was Larry Gogan playing and praising one of its anthems.

My initial reaction was he didn’t get the reference because, back then, I felt that Larry Gogan was like Ireland’s answer to Ned Flanders from The Simpsons. And then it occurred to me – the man is a mystery, really.

He’d been playing music for 30 years at that stage – he knew that if a pop song wasn’t about sex, it was probably about drugs. He also knew that we knew. The trick was to say nothing and let us enjoy the song, whatever it was about.

RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan (1969)

The Cloch le Carn tribute had no shortage of talking heads from RTE, paying tribute to their former colleague. The most telling contribution was the guy who relayed a piece of advice that Larry gave him when he was starting out – just play the records.

It might seem strange now, with all the banter on the radio but there was a time when radio DJs didn’t matter as much as the songs they played. Larry had the wit to understand that audiences would get tired of personality DJs long before they got tired of the music.

So he just played the music, all the music, for over 50 years without letting us know what he really thought of it. His humility meant that artists from Larry Mullen to Dickie Rock were comfortable at this funeral. You might scoff at Dickie Rock and the word 'artist' in the same sentence. But Larry Gogan wouldn’t.

A quick mention for Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb on Netflix. Not because it charts the amazing discovery of an unspoiled tomb that dates back to the 25th century BC, although that’s a good enough reason to watch it. No, the most notable thing comes in the first three seconds when the makers feel they should warn us that the show includes ‘Violence, Injury Detail and Smoking’. SMOKING!!

Well, Holy God what is the world coming to at all, as Larry Gogan might say before playing a song with overt drug references.