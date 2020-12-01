It's officially Christmas: Larry Gogan's grandkids help kick the season off in a special radio tribute

Radio listeners were moved this morning by a very special tribute to the golden voice of Irish broadcasting.

The grandchildren of the late, great Larry Gogan joined the staff at RTÉ studios in Dublin via phone, and while he was best known for his central role in helping break homegrown artists for decades, as well as his much-loved Golden Hour slot and Just-a-Minute Quiz, the Gogan grandchildren were enlisted to fill in for his most important duty of all - introducing the first song of Christmas.

Larry Gogan poses for a publicity shot in 1965

The legacy of Ireland's premiere pop picker was honoured by his longtime broadcasting home, RTÉ 2FM, when all twelve of the presenter's grandchildren appeared on the 2FM Breakfast with Doireann and Eoghan, to answer the question everyone had for their grandad as the holiday approached every year.

The junior DJs teased various entries in the Christmas canon, and paid tribute to their grandad's memory, before pressing play on Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' to kick off 2FM's seasonal playlisting.

The first song of the season has been a tradition at the state broadcaster's pop outlet for many years, promoted across years of different morning shows, with 'Sir Lawrence' appearing every year on December 1st to do the honours.

Pic: RTE/PA Wire

Speaking ahead of the appearance, deputy head of 2FM Paul Russell said, “Larry loved the excitement around the first Christmas play every year. He loved the fact that listeners used to stop and ask him who was getting the nod this year.

"It's great to have his grandchildren stepping in for him... a very special moment for everyone who knew Larry.”

The beloved broadcaster is also the subject of tonight's episode of Irish-language documentary series Cloch Le Carn on RTÉ One, looking at his life and career through the eyes of friends, family and colleagues at 7pm.

DOING THE HONOURS:

David: "December 1st was always a very special day for Grandad Larry."

Holly: "For weeks before he’d get the same question from everyone....every year."

Jodie: "What song are you starting this Christmas with?"

Nikki: "It could be “Do They Know It’s Christmas” by Band Aid....."

Jorja: "....or “Fairytale Of New York” by The Pogues."

Noah: "Or even “Last Christmas” by Wham!"

Jamie: "This year, sadly, Larry is no longer with us."

Ben: "And we miss him loads."

Issac: " - So, to mark this day the Larry way"

Poppi: "We have chosen a Christmas song for him."

ZOË: "This year’s first Christmas song on 2fm is....."

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey

Seb: (whispers) "Happy Christmas, Larry.”

Begins at 2.55 in the player below.